Mumbai's Cama Hospital First Public Facility To Offer IVF, Egg Freezing & Sperm Bank Facilities Free Of Cost
Doctors said these facilities will also help those who have lost fertility due to cancer treatment.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST|
Updated : November 22, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST
Mumbai: The renowned state government-run Cama & Albless Hospital in Mumbai has been given a formal approval to begin Egg Freezing and Sperm Bank (Storage of Sperm), a facility that is likely to help thousands of couples who are unable to conceive naturally. Moreover, it will be specially beneficial to those people who have lost their fertility due to cancer treatment.
As per sources, this treatment will be provided completely free of cost, under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.
This technology of egg freezing and a sperm repository is called Art Bank. It involves testing and freezing donated eggs, sperm and embryos. The cost of this entire process usually starts at Rs 2-3 lakh and costs much more, in case couples approach private IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) specialists.
In case of cancer patients, the costs is much higher, since the cancer treatment and remission is expensive.
Social workers say this facility now also will provide hope to such many women who otherwise would have faced social and cultural problems for not conceiving.
According to government records, roughly 10 percent of the nation's adult population is naturally infertile. Such couples and individuals whose fertility is at risk especially, due to cancer treatment, would benefit immensely from this facility. Till now, most had to take treatment from private hospitals that charge between Rs one and Rs two lakh for egg freezing, while Cama Hospital offers this service for free or at a very minimum cost.
Patients would gain a lot from this, said Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent of Cama Hospital. "Egg freezing service will now be completely free for eligible patients under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. This art bank will help many people because it is a cancer treatment and research centre," he added.
Sanjana Kadam, who works with the social group "Cancer Warrior" in Thane (Kolshet), stated, "For the past five years, we have been fighting for the reproductive rights of cancer patients." Many people whose fertility is irreversibly destroyed by chemotherapy-radiation now have hope that they may be able to conceive with this new free sperm bank and egg freezing facility at Cama Hospital. "All government medical colleges should adopt this decision," she suggested.
"This decision is truly commendable," stated Priyanka Tayde, a social worker at Smile India, an Andheri-based organisation that she has been with for three years.
"For middle-class and lower-class families, IVF was a dream come true. The price of Rs 2-3 lakh was once unaffordable. Thousands of suffering women will now have the opportunity to become mothers thanks to the Jan Arogya Yojana, which offers free egg freezing and IVF at Cama Hospital. Particularly for cancer patients, this facility will make life more joyful," Tayde added.
Cama Hospital is not only an obstetrics and gynecology center, but also an important center for cancer treatment and medical education and research. Free cancer treatment has been going on here for the last one and a half years. So far, 888 women have visited the IVF center, which has been operational here since May 2024, and 178 patients have received basic treatment, while 110 are on the waiting list. Of these, 41 women have successfully conceived.
Speaking about this facility, Reshma Pawar (name changed, age 38, housewife, Byculla) got emotional speaking of her experience. "We have been married for eleven years, but we didn't have children. We changed doctors, visited multiple clinics, and underwent numerous therapies. However, after a private hospital requested that we spend Rs 3-4 lakh for IVF therapy, it appeared that we had no chance to conceive. How were we going to raise this much money? I used to cry all the time and thought this is the end for me. I thought I might never hear a baby's voice, but later I learned that Cama Hospital provides free IVF treatment under the Jan Arogya Yojana. As of now, I am on the waiting list. Now, in my dream, I can see my baby smiling; That soft smile...little fingers held tightly to my palm. I can now imagine this for myself. I will soon be able to finally hold my baby in my arms, ending my ten-year wait," she said.
Dr Shrisha Rao, a well-known fertility specialist and IVF specialist in Mumbai who operates at a private clinic in Bandra, expressed hope that this facility will definitely help women from economically challenged families. "I have been working in the field of IVF for the last 15 years. This facility will definitely help women from economically challenged families. In a private hospital, a cycle costs between Rs 2.5 and four lakh, while egg freezing costs between Rs 1.5 and 2.5 lakh. The success rate of IVF treatment is still about 50-55 percent. Patients from lower-class and middle-class backgrounds were previously unable to pay for this kind of care. Now, under the Jan Arogya Yojana, Cama Hospital is now offering free IVF and egg freezing-sperm banks, which will genuinely benefit the lives of thousands of families.
"This facility is cutting edge, particularly for cancer patients," she added.
Notably, the first test-tube baby was born at K E M Hospital in Maharashtra in 1986. However, Maharashtra had till now not launched a full IVF facility at the government level. While K E M and Sion hospitals will open IVF programmes, Cama Hospitals is the first to do so. In the past year, 'ICSI' and other cutting-edge treatments have also been made available here, following 'IUI'. With the new development, the government in Maharashtra will now offer all IVF services under one roof, similar to AIIMS in Delhi.
