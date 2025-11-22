ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai's Cama Hospital First Public Facility To Offer IVF, Egg Freezing & Sperm Bank Facilities Free Of Cost

Cama & Albless Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The renowned state government-run Cama & Albless Hospital in Mumbai has been given a formal approval to begin Egg Freezing and Sperm Bank (Storage of Sperm), a facility that is likely to help thousands of couples who are unable to conceive naturally. Moreover, it will be specially beneficial to those people who have lost their fertility due to cancer treatment. As per sources, this treatment will be provided completely free of cost, under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. This technology of egg freezing and a sperm repository is called Art Bank. It involves testing and freezing donated eggs, sperm and embryos. The cost of this entire process usually starts at Rs 2-3 lakh and costs much more, in case couples approach private IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) specialists. In case of cancer patients, the costs is much higher, since the cancer treatment and remission is expensive. Social workers say this facility now also will provide hope to such many women who otherwise would have faced social and cultural problems for not conceiving. According to government records, roughly 10 percent of the nation's adult population is naturally infertile. Such couples and individuals whose fertility is at risk especially, due to cancer treatment, would benefit immensely from this facility. Till now, most had to take treatment from private hospitals that charge between Rs one and Rs two lakh for egg freezing, while Cama Hospital offers this service for free or at a very minimum cost. Patients would gain a lot from this, said Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent of Cama Hospital. "Egg freezing service will now be completely free for eligible patients under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. This art bank will help many people because it is a cancer treatment and research centre," he added. Sanjana Kadam, who works with the social group "Cancer Warrior" in Thane (Kolshet), stated, "For the past five years, we have been fighting for the reproductive rights of cancer patients." Many people whose fertility is irreversibly destroyed by chemotherapy-radiation now have hope that they may be able to conceive with this new free sperm bank and egg freezing facility at Cama Hospital. "All government medical colleges should adopt this decision," she suggested.