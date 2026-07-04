ETV Bharat / bharat

Rains Batter Mumbai; More Showers Predicted As IMD Issues Red Alert For Megacity

A taxi wades through water in Mumbai even as the city continues to receive rainfall ( Etv Bharat )

Mumbai: Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai on Saturday, leaving several parts of the city and its suburbs, including Virar, Vasai, Nalasopara, Thane, and Palghar, under water and disrupting daily life.

Roads in many low-lying areas were flooded, traffic moved slowly, and the risk of tree falls and flooding increased as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts, warning of more heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in the coming hours.

According to the IMD's forecast issued at 8 AM, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to witness intense showers throughout the day, with winds gusting between 50 and 60 kmph. Authorities have cautioned that strong winds and heavy rain could lead to uprooted trees, falling branches and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Amid the heavy downpour, a large tree fell on several parked vehicles in the Matunga area on Friday night. While no injuries were reported, multiple vehicles were damaged. Emergency teams rushed to the spot, cleared the tree and restored traffic movement in the area.

Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall between 8 AM on July 3 and 8 AM on July 4. In the island city, the highest rainfall of 141.8 mm was recorded at the G South Ward office, followed by 135.2 mm at the F North Ward office, 120.8 mm at the B Ward office, 118.28 mm at Rawli Camp and 118 mm at the NM Joshi Marg Municipal School in Lower Parel.

In the western suburbs, the H West Ward office recorded the highest rainfall at 150.6 mm. Other major rainfall readings included 146 mm at Supari Tank Municipal School in Bandra, 143.2 mm at Pali Chimbai Municipal School in Bandra, 125 mm at Nariyalwadi School in Santacruz and 120.8 mm at Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary.

In the eastern suburbs, the N Ward office recorded 143 mm of rainfall, followed by 136.4 mm at Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar, 134.2 mm at Mankhurd Fire Station, 127.6 mm at Collector Colony Municipal School in Chembur and 124 mm at MPS Maharashtra Nagar School in Mankhurd.