Mumbai Bid Adieu To Lalbaugcha Raja As It Was Immersed On Saturday Morning, After 21 Hours Of Procession
This marks the end of the ten-day Ganesh festival, which was celebrated with pomp and gaiety.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Mumbai: Lakhs of devotees accompanied their favourite deities all through the night in Mumbai, mainly, Lalbaugcha Raja, which was finally immersed on Saturday morning.
There were processions lasting over 21 hours, including the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol. The mandal took the traditional method of using the barge that is always offered by the local fishermen, in order to avoid a delay and controversy that took place last year. Once Lalbaugcha Raja idol was brought on Girgaon Chowpatty at 8:00 AM, the final arti was performed.
Subsequently, the idol was taken out on a pontoon into the deep sea, where devotees bade a tearful farewell to their beloved 'Raja'. Expectedly, the honourary committee member of this mandal, Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, had joined the visarjan procession, like he has in previous years. He was also present on the barge during the immersion to be a part of the team bidding final adieu. This immersion was just in time, as there were fears the big idols may have to be delayed due to the changing tide.
Reports of immersion
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reports, 16,154 Ganapati idols had been immersed till 9 PM. Besides 772 community Ganpati idols of Ganesh mandals, 14,864 household idols, and 518 idols of goddess Gauri were immersed during the day.
More than 24,000 police personnel were on duty on city roads, while the BMC had deployed 25,000 staffers, officials said. The civic body had deployed lifeguards, ambulances, medical teams and cranes at 67 natural immersion sites and 383 artificial ponds. All big and many smaller idols were accompanied dhol tasha troupes and DJ music.
Cleanliness drive on Juhu beach
Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, under the joint aegis of Divyaj Foundation, BMC, Mumbai Police, and Megha Shrey, a special cleanliness drive titled ‘See, Shore, Shine-2026’ was organized on Juhu Beach this morning.
The event was attended by Divyaj Foundation founder Amruta Fadnavis, renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, State Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha, legislator and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Satam, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, legislator Ram Kadam, local corporator Seema Singh, Deputy Commissioner (Zone-4) Dr Bhagyashree Kapse, Assistant Commissioner (K West Ward) Chakrapani Alle, and others were present.
Also present were students from various schools, representatives of voluntary organisations and volunteers, who participated in this cleanliness drive. Approximately 34 tonnes of waste was collected on this occasion.
Flowers were separated from the waste collected at Juhu Beach and will be processed. Products such as incense sticks will be made from them. This initiative is being implemented jointly by BMC and Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan.