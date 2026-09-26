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Mumbai Bid Adieu To Lalbaugcha Raja As It Was Immersed On Saturday Morning, After 21 Hours Of Procession

Mumbai bid adieu to Lalbaugcha Raja as it was finally immersed on Saturday morning after 21 hours of procession ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Lakhs of devotees accompanied their favourite deities all through the night in Mumbai, mainly, Lalbaugcha Raja, which was finally immersed on Saturday morning.

There were processions lasting over 21 hours, including the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol. The mandal took the traditional method of using the barge that is always offered by the local fishermen, in order to avoid a delay and controversy that took place last year. Once Lalbaugcha Raja idol was brought on Girgaon Chowpatty at 8:00 AM, the final arti was performed.

Subsequently, the idol was taken out on a pontoon into the deep sea, where devotees bade a tearful farewell to their beloved 'Raja'. Expectedly, the honourary committee member of this mandal, Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, had joined the visarjan procession, like he has in previous years. He was also present on the barge during the immersion to be a part of the team bidding final adieu. This immersion was just in time, as there were fears the big idols may have to be delayed due to the changing tide.

Reports of immersion

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reports, 16,154 Ganapati idols had been immersed till 9 PM. Besides 772 community Ganpati idols of Ganesh mandals, 14,864 household idols, and 518 idols of goddess Gauri were immersed during the day.

More than 24,000 police personnel were on duty on city roads, while the BMC had deployed 25,000 staffers, officials said. The civic body had deployed lifeguards, ambulances, medical teams and cranes at 67 natural immersion sites and 383 artificial ponds. All big and many smaller idols were accompanied dhol tasha troupes and DJ music.