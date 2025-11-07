ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Airport Operations Hit After Delhi Due To Technical Snag, Passenger Advisory Issued

The advisory stated that flight operations in Mumbai were hampered by a technical snag affecting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports air traffic control flight planning, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). It said that the concerned authorities were actively working to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai issued an advisory to passengers informing that flight operations were impacted and may experience delays, advising flyers to connect with their respective airlines for updates on revised schedules.

"As a result, airline operations may experience delays. Passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines for updates on flight status and revised schedules. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation," it stated.

Meanwhile, technical problems with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) caused delays for over 300 domestic and international flights and hampered overall operations at the Delhi airport. Officials said due to the AMSS issue, controllers were preparing flight plans manually, making the process time-consuming. IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air confirmed flight delays.

Not only Delhi but Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Amritsar airports experienced flight delays.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that the delays were caused due to a technical issue in the AMSS that supports the air traffic control data. "Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders," AAI posted on its X handle.