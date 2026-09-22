In A First, Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor To Get High-Speed Turnouts With Movable Crossings
It's being adopted for safe and reliable train operations at designated speeds of up to 320 kmph, marking a significant departure from the fixed-crossing turnouts
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is introducing turnouts equipped with movable crossings or swing-nose crossings on the railway network for the first time.
According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), the technology is being adopted to support safe and reliable train operations at designated speeds of up to 320 kmph, marking a significant departure from the fixed-crossing turnouts generally used on conventional railway lines.
"In a conventional fixed crossing, the wheel has to pass over a gap at the crossing nose. At speeds above 250–300 kmph, this discontinuity can result in higher wheel–rail dynamic forces, vibration and structure-borne noise, as well as increased wear of crossing components and rolling-stock wheels," NHSRCL said.
The movable-crossing arrangement addresses this issue by physically moving the crossing nose in coordination with the switch rails, creating a continuous, gap-free running surface, allowing the wheel to maintain uninterrupted guidance while passing through the turnout.
The arrangement is intended to provide smoother train movement, reduce dynamic impact, vibration and interior noise, and lower wear on rails and rolling stock. It is also designed to support longer maintenance intervals and the operational requirements of a corridor planned for sustained 320 kmph commercial operation, it stated in the communiqué.
Two Point Machines
A key feature of the project is the use of two independent point machines — one operates the switch rails at the switch end, while the other operates and locks the movable crossing nose.
The two machines work under a coordinated control arrangement. When a route is set, the signalling interlocking issues a route-setting command that initiates the movement of the switch rails and movable crossing in a synchronised manner, the NHSRCL said.
Train movement is authorised only after the required position detection and locking confirmation have been received from both point machines. This ensures that the complete rail path through the turnout has been established and secured at both critical locations.
The point machines used for such high-speed turnouts are required to meet stringent technical requirements, including sufficient actuation force and precise stroke control for the high-speed switch and crossing components, tight positioning tolerances, robust locking arrangements and reliable performance under the climatic, vibration and electromagnetic conditions of the Indian operating environment.
The machines are also integrated with high-integrity detection systems required for high-speed signalling applications.
Multi-Layered Safety
The safety architecture does not rely solely on the operation of the two-point machines. Independent detection and verification layers monitor the turnout, NHSRCL said. These include confirmation of the correct final position of the switch rails, correct final position of the movable crossing and secure mechanical locking of both components.
The signalling interlocking releases the route for train movement only after the required independent checks confirm that the turnout has reached its correct position and is securely locked. The arrangement is designed to support the corridor's requirements for safety, ride quality, asset life and operational reliability at speeds of up to 320 kmph.
NHSRCL said it is designed to support the corridor's requirements for safety, ride quality, asset life and operational reliability at speeds of up to 320 kmph.
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