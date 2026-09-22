ETV Bharat / bharat

In A First, Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor To Get High-Speed Turnouts With Movable Crossings

New Delhi: The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is introducing turnouts equipped with movable crossings or swing-nose crossings on the railway network for the first time.

According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), the technology is being adopted to support safe and reliable train operations at designated speeds of up to 320 kmph, marking a significant departure from the fixed-crossing turnouts generally used on conventional railway lines.

"In a conventional fixed crossing, the wheel has to pass over a gap at the crossing nose. At speeds above 250–300 kmph, this discontinuity can result in higher wheel–rail dynamic forces, vibration and structure-borne noise, as well as increased wear of crossing components and rolling-stock wheels," NHSRCL said.

The movable-crossing arrangement addresses this issue by physically moving the crossing nose in coordination with the switch rails, creating a continuous, gap-free running surface, allowing the wheel to maintain uninterrupted guidance while passing through the turnout.

The arrangement is intended to provide smoother train movement, reduce dynamic impact, vibration and interior noise, and lower wear on rails and rolling stock. It is also designed to support longer maintenance intervals and the operational requirements of a corridor planned for sustained 320 kmph commercial operation, it stated in the communiqué.

Two Point Machines

A key feature of the project is the use of two independent point machines — one operates the switch rails at the switch end, while the other operates and locks the movable crossing nose.

The two machines work under a coordinated control arrangement. When a route is set, the signalling interlocking issues a route-setting command that initiates the movement of the switch rails and movable crossing in a synchronised manner, the NHSRCL said.