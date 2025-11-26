Mumbai 26/11 Attack Anniversary: President Leads Tributes, Shah Says 'World Taking Note Of India's Anti-Terror Campaigns'
President Droupadi Murmu asked the nation to reaffirm its commitment to combat terrorism in all forms and move forward to build a stronger India.
Hyderabad: The nation remembers today the victims and heroes who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. It's been 17 years since the ghastly incident in which 166 people were killed, and over 300 others were injured on this day in 2008.
Leading the remembrance, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday morning paid rich tributes to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the attack.
"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude. Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India," the President said in a post on X.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respects to the soldiers and offered tributes to those who lost their lives in the attack. He said the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the "entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns".
Paying respects to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the attack, Shah said in a post on X that terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race.
In his message in Hindi, the home minister said, "On this very day in the year 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai and committed heinous and inhuman acts.
"I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in the cowardly attack." "The Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns," Shah said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, paid floral tributes to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Ashish Shelar also paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present.
Family members of the policemen who lost their lives during the terror attack also paid tributes to the martyrs.
Ten terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The armed attackers from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered the city via the sea and carried out a series of coordinated attacks across multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House.
