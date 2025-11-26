ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai 26/11 Attack Anniversary: President Leads Tributes, Shah Says 'World Taking Note Of India's Anti-Terror Campaigns'

A man holds a National flag during the tribute paying ceremony to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attack | File photo ( ANI )

Hyderabad: The nation remembers today the victims and heroes who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. It's been 17 years since the ghastly incident in which 166 people were killed, and over 300 others were injured on this day in 2008.

Leading the remembrance, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday morning paid rich tributes to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the attack.

"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude. Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India," the President said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respects to the soldiers and offered tributes to those who lost their lives in the attack. He said the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the "entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns".