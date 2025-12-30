ETV Bharat / bharat

Multiple Weather Systems To Trigger Rain, Snow, Fog And Cold Wave Across India Till January 2

People sit near a bonfire to keep themselves warm amid cold weather in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Weather conditions across large parts of India are set for a marked shift over the next few days as multiple atmospheric systems come into play, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings for rain, snowfall, dense fog and cold wave conditions in several regions till January 2.

According to the IMD, “Under the influence of Western Disturbance, heavy rain/snow very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 30th December-01st January. Dense to Very dense fog conditions likely to continue during night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh till 31st Dec; East Uttar Pradesh till 01st Jan 2026 with reduction thereafter. Cold day to Severe cold day conditions very likely at some pockets over east Uttar Pradesh till 30st Dec, Bihar 30 and 31st Dec.”

Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet Weather, told ETV Bharat, “Over the next three days, significant snowfall is expected in the mountains. This new Western Disturbance will also affect the plains. Rain is likely in parts of western Rajasthan, including some districts of Punjab and Haryana. Northwestern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are likely to remain cloudy, with a possibility of very light rain in isolated areas.”

He also noted a temporary rise in temperatures in north India. “Minimum temperatures in North India are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next two days. However, a sharp drop in minimum temperatures will be observed from January 3 onwards, leading to cold wave conditions in many places,” Mahesh added. “Meanwhile, rainfall activity is expected to pick up in southern states, with several districts of Tamil Nadu likely to receive good rainfall.”

The IMD has warned that Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad may witness heavy rainfall and snowfall between December 30 and January 1. Such intense precipitation in higher reaches could disrupt road connectivity, air travel and daily life, particularly in mountainous areas.