Multiple Weather Systems To Trigger Rain, Snow, Fog And Cold Wave Across India Till January 2
The ongoing western disturbance is likely to bring only light rain and snowfall, while colder conditions are expected to intensify after January 3.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 6:48 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Weather conditions across large parts of India are set for a marked shift over the next few days as multiple atmospheric systems come into play, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings for rain, snowfall, dense fog and cold wave conditions in several regions till January 2.
According to the IMD, “Under the influence of Western Disturbance, heavy rain/snow very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 30th December-01st January. Dense to Very dense fog conditions likely to continue during night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh till 31st Dec; East Uttar Pradesh till 01st Jan 2026 with reduction thereafter. Cold day to Severe cold day conditions very likely at some pockets over east Uttar Pradesh till 30st Dec, Bihar 30 and 31st Dec.”
Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet Weather, told ETV Bharat, “Over the next three days, significant snowfall is expected in the mountains. This new Western Disturbance will also affect the plains. Rain is likely in parts of western Rajasthan, including some districts of Punjab and Haryana. Northwestern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are likely to remain cloudy, with a possibility of very light rain in isolated areas.”
He also noted a temporary rise in temperatures in north India. “Minimum temperatures in North India are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next two days. However, a sharp drop in minimum temperatures will be observed from January 3 onwards, leading to cold wave conditions in many places,” Mahesh added. “Meanwhile, rainfall activity is expected to pick up in southern states, with several districts of Tamil Nadu likely to receive good rainfall.”
The IMD has warned that Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad may witness heavy rainfall and snowfall between December 30 and January 1. Such intense precipitation in higher reaches could disrupt road connectivity, air travel and daily life, particularly in mountainous areas.
However, some experts have urged caution against overstating the intensity of the system.
Environmentalist Manu Singh told ETV Bharat that the current setup should not be confused with a cyclonic storm. “It’s not the way it’s depicted. it’s a weak current and it cannot be called a cyclonic storm. It’s a cyclonic formation, which might cause drizzle or maybe weak rainfall on January 1st,” he said. Singh added that while intense rainfall or thunderstorms appear unlikely at present, even light drizzle could help improve air quality in Delhi if it materialises.
As per the forecast of IMD, “WesternDisturbance is gradually strengthening & currently it’s snowing lightly on Zojila-Minamarg axis in Kargil district of Ladakh. The system will intensify further causing moderate Snowfall at many places of Kashmir & Kargil district of Ladakh.”
Prof. S.N. Mishra, Climate Change Consultant at TERI School of Advanced Studies, said the western disturbance is likely to have a limited impact on the plains. “A western disturbance is likely to affect J&K, Himachal Pradesh, and northern parts of Punjab on January 1–2, leading to light to moderate precipitation in these regions. The system is expected to have a limited impact on the plains, with no significant rainfall anticipated,” he said. Mishra added that cold wave conditions may set in after January 3, accompanied by widespread fog across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, gradually extending into the Indo-Gangetic plains.
Dense fog is another major concern. The IMD has issued alerts for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh till January 1, while eastern Uttar Pradesh and Odisha may see foggy conditions till January 2. Several other states, including Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and parts of the Northeast, could witness dense fog between December 31 and January 6.
A cold wave warning has also been issued for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan between December 30 and January 4, with the possibility of severe cold days in some areas.
Additionally, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea between December 30 and January 4 in parts of the Bay of Bengal and adjoining waters due to rough sea conditions. Authorities have urged people to closely follow weather advisories and take necessary precautions as the country braces for a spell of unsettled winter weather.