Multiple Steps Taken To Reduce Green Hydrogen Cost: MNRE Minister Naik

New Delhi: The government has taken multiple steps, such as production incentives, to reduce the manufacturing cost of green hydrogen, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. The government is implementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), with an objective to make India a global hub of production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

He said India’s Green Hydrogen production capacity is likely to reach 5 Million Metric Tonnes per annum by 2030. "Under the incentive scheme for Electrolyser manufacturing, 15 companies have been awarded a total manufacturing capacity of 3,000 MW per annum. The total incentive awarded is Rs 4,440 crore," the minister informed the Upper House.

He said that under the incentive scheme for Green Hydrogen production, 18 companies have been awarded a cumulative production capacity of 8,62,000 tonnes per annum. Under the incentive scheme for the procurement of Green Hydrogen for refineries, 2 companies have been awarded a total capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum.