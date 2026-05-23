ETV Bharat / bharat

Multiple Recruitment Scams Under TMC Govt Tarnished West Bengal's Image: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that multiple recruitment scams during the previous Trinamool government tarnished the state's image.

"From the teacher recruitment scam to the municipal recruitment scam, the interventions by the High Court and Supreme Court, and the cancellation of 26,000 jobs — the collective experience we have had regarding recruitment in recent times has caused immense damage to the state," said Suvendu while delivering a speech at a 'Rozgar Mela' (Employment Fair) here.

He added, "I would like to remind you that examination centres, too, had become so compromised that the Eastern, South Eastern, and North Frontier Railways ceased conducting their examinations within Bengal. The youth of the state were eligible to apply, yet the actual examinations were being held in Odisha, Assam and Bihar. We must extricate our beloved Bengal from this predicament."

Speaking on the issue of OMR sheets, he said, "I personally believe that for any examination conducted on an OMR basis, a carbon copy of the OMR sheet should be provided to every young candidate appearing for the test. After assuming office, I asked officials: 'How are recruitment examinations conducted in this state?' The response was: 'Through the OMR method.' However, the carbon copy remains attached to the answer booklet. Candidates are not permitted to take it with them. This is a highly detrimental practice. Such initiatives — or rather such a mindset — have served only to foster mal-intent, nepotism and corruption."

The CM announced that the new government would formulate a fresh policy regarding recruitment. "During our state's budget session, we will enact the necessary legislation to formulate a new recruitment policy. Our objective is to provide a carbon copy of the OMR sheet to every candidate appearing for the written examination. Provisions for this are already in place. In West Bengal, an excessive weightage of marks is currently assigned to the oral examination. This practice is unjust. The oral examination should carry the minimum weightage of marks."