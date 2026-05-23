Multiple Recruitment Scams Under TMC Govt Tarnished West Bengal's Image: CM Suvendu Adhikari
Adhikari batted for handing over carbon copies of OMR sheets to candidates appearing for the job tests.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that multiple recruitment scams during the previous Trinamool government tarnished the state's image.
"From the teacher recruitment scam to the municipal recruitment scam, the interventions by the High Court and Supreme Court, and the cancellation of 26,000 jobs — the collective experience we have had regarding recruitment in recent times has caused immense damage to the state," said Suvendu while delivering a speech at a 'Rozgar Mela' (Employment Fair) here.
He added, "I would like to remind you that examination centres, too, had become so compromised that the Eastern, South Eastern, and North Frontier Railways ceased conducting their examinations within Bengal. The youth of the state were eligible to apply, yet the actual examinations were being held in Odisha, Assam and Bihar. We must extricate our beloved Bengal from this predicament."
Speaking on the issue of OMR sheets, he said, "I personally believe that for any examination conducted on an OMR basis, a carbon copy of the OMR sheet should be provided to every young candidate appearing for the test. After assuming office, I asked officials: 'How are recruitment examinations conducted in this state?' The response was: 'Through the OMR method.' However, the carbon copy remains attached to the answer booklet. Candidates are not permitted to take it with them. This is a highly detrimental practice. Such initiatives — or rather such a mindset — have served only to foster mal-intent, nepotism and corruption."
The CM announced that the new government would formulate a fresh policy regarding recruitment. "During our state's budget session, we will enact the necessary legislation to formulate a new recruitment policy. Our objective is to provide a carbon copy of the OMR sheet to every candidate appearing for the written examination. Provisions for this are already in place. In West Bengal, an excessive weightage of marks is currently assigned to the oral examination. This practice is unjust. The oral examination should carry the minimum weightage of marks."
Referring to the 'Rozgar Mela', an initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "This process could have been conducted quietly. However, by undertaking it in this manner, we hope that those who have been corrupting and tarnishing the recruitment process will be compelled to introspect and reform themselves — that they, too, will learn from this experience. I consider this to be a monumental precedent."
Addressing the aspirations of the younger generation regarding employment opportunities within both state and Central government sectors, Suvendu said, "In this modern era, parents invest in providing their children with a modern education, driven by the hope and dream of securing employment — a hope that has been shattered over the past few years.”
During the tenure of the Trinamool government, the state was rocked by a scandal involving corruption in teacher recruitment. On April 3 last year, the Supreme Court nullified the appointments of 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff members who had been recruited under the 2016 panel. The court ordered the complete cancellation of the entire recruitment panel for Group 'C' and Group 'D' employees.
Subsequently, acting in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives, the School Service Commission conducted fresh examinations. Allegations of corruption under the Trinamool administration have not been limited only to the recruitment of teachers for classes 9 and 10 but also to appointments within the primary education sector. Furthermore, allegations of corruption involving municipal recruitment processes have also come to light.
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