Multiple Courts, CRPF Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat; All Found To Be Hoax

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police personnel at the Patiala House Court that received a bomb threat, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Multiple courts in Delhi, along with two CRPF-run schools, received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Multiple courts in Delhi, Saket, Dwarka and Patiala House, along with two CRPF-run schools, received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, prompting large-scale security checks across the national capital, officials said.

Police said an email warning of explosives planted on court premises was received early morning, following which security teams were alerted to inspect the premises of these district courts. Nothing suspicious was found after the security checks.

Around the same time, an unidentified man called the Police Control Room (PCR) around 9 am, claiming that bombs had been placed inside CRPF schools located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka. The threat triggered immediate mobilisation of local police, bomb disposal squads and the Delhi Fire Services at all locations.

"After receiving the call, teams were rushed to both schools and the buildings were evacuated as a precaution," a senior police officer said.

He said the caller's phone switched off soon after issuing the threat, and efforts are underway to trace him. Parallel checks were carried out at the three court complexes based on the email alert.