Multinational Maritime Expedition IONS SAGAR Concludes At Kochi
The expedition with participation of 16 friendly countries was aimed at boosting peace and collective security in the Indian Ocean Region.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Ernakulam: Indian Navy has successfully completed its multinational maritime expedition 'IONS SAGAR' that was aimed at boosting peace and collective security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This was a major maritime initiative launched by the Indian Navy, bringing together naval personnel from 16 friendly nations aboard an Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayna for collaborative training, joint operations and regional security.
The vessel docked at Kochi after the extensive mission lasting over a month and a half with 38 naval personnel from 16 friendly foreign nations. It was officially received at the Southern Naval Command headquarters in a grand ceremony in the presence of senior naval officials and was escorted by fast interceptor crafts.
The joint mission was organised under the framework of the 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and 'MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) initiatives championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This mission highlights India’s growing role as a preferred security partner in the region and underscores the nation's commitment to ensuring maritime security.
One Ocean, One Mission
Driven by the motto ‘One Ocean, One Mission’, the expedition stands as one of the largest joint maritime initiatives conducted in the region to date. Apart from India, the other countries participating in it included Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.
The mission was flagged off from Mumbai on April 2 by the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth. During its journey, the naval ship INS Sunayna visited several strategic foreign ports including Male in Maldives, Phuket in Thailand, Jakarta in Indonesia, Singapore, Yangon in Myanmar, Chattogram in Bangladesh and Colombo in Sri Lanka engaging in joint maritime security dialogues with the respective navies.
Beyond port visits, the mission included practical sea-training exercises designed to strengthen maritime security. These included passage exercises, cross-deck interactions, seamanship evolutions and subject matter expert exchanges. Prior to the sail, the participating foreign naval personnel underwent extensive training at the Southern Naval Command at Kochi.
The crew received expert training in ship handling, firefighting, damage control, visit-board-search-seizure (VBSS) operations and communication systems. The delegation also participated in the IONS Maritime Exercise Table Top Conference held in Kochi.
Speaking at the reception ceremony in Kochi on Wednesday, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena who is Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command commended the outstanding performance and synergy displayed by the multinational naval contingent.
"Such joint missions empower nations to collectively counter non-traditional security challenges in the region, including piracy, illegal fishing, weapons and drug smuggling and other maritime violations. IONS SAGAR has successfully enhanced mutual trust and operational coordination among the participating nations," Vice Admiral Saxena said.
The Indian Navy has stated that this strategic maritime partnership between India and its allies will further strengthen sustainable peace and economic growth while ensuring maritime security and freedom of navigation across the Indian Ocean Region.
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