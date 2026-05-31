ETV Bharat / bharat

Multilateral Military Exercise 'Pragati' Concludes With 72-Hour Validation Drill

The Indian Army hosts contingents from 12 friendly foreign countries for the first edition of Exercise PRAGATI 2026 at the Joint Training Node in Umroi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Focused on counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain, the maiden edition of multilateral military exercise 'PRAGATI' has concluded with a 72-hour validation drill, showcasing participants' interoperability and mutual trust to address common security challenges, officials said on Saturday.

Exercise PRAGATI -- 'Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region' -- had begun on May 20 at Umroi Military Station, Meghalaya. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, hosted the dignitaries from all participating countries.

On the sidelines of the exercise, Seth held constructive bilateral meetings with representatives of participating countries to further defence cooperation. These interactions enhanced mutual understanding and strengthened military-to-military relations among the participating armies, officials said.

The maiden edition of the exercise concluded with "a 72-hour validation exercise, showcasing the interoperability, mutual trust, and collective resolve of the participating armed forces to address common security challenges", the defence ministry said in a statement. The event was attended by six vice chiefs and over 40 senior military officials from the 13 participating friendly foreign countries.

The exercise brought together more than 400 troops from India, Bhutan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia and Laos, it said.

It was conducted in the spirit of equality, friendship and mutual respect, providing a common platform for regional partners to exchange experiences, share best practices and strengthen military-to-military cooperation, officials said.

"The exercise focused on counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain. After extensive training through lectures, demonstrations, practices and special skills, the participants executed the 72-hour validation exercise, which consolidated the training outcomes and demonstrated the operational synergy achieved during the exercise," the ministry said.