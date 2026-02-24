ETV Bharat / bharat

6 Killed, Several Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur: At least six people were killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Tuesday, official sources said.

The incident took place on National Highway 31 near Bagdi Bridge under the Kharik police station jurisdiction when a speeding truck rammed into a pickup van. Following the collision, the pickup van lost control and collided with an e-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. A nearby bus was also hit in the chain collision.

While the district administration has so far confirmed four deaths, sources claimed the toll could be higher. Eight to nine people sustained serious injuries in the accident and are said to be in critical condition.

The bodies have been sent to Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur for postmortem examinations. Three of the deceased are said to be from Sameli in Katihar, and one is from Mansi in Khagaria. The identities of the other two are being ascertained. The deceased include a woman, a child, and four labourers. They were returning from work at a brick kiln when the accident occurred.