6 Killed, Several Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Bihar's Bhagalpur
The district administration has so far confirmed three deaths; however, sources claimed that the toll could be higher.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST|
Updated : February 24, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Bhagalpur: At least six people were killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Tuesday, official sources said.
The incident took place on National Highway 31 near Bagdi Bridge under the Kharik police station jurisdiction when a speeding truck rammed into a pickup van. Following the collision, the pickup van lost control and collided with an e-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. A nearby bus was also hit in the chain collision.
While the district administration has so far confirmed four deaths, sources claimed the toll could be higher. Eight to nine people sustained serious injuries in the accident and are said to be in critical condition.
The bodies have been sent to Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur for postmortem examinations. Three of the deceased are said to be from Sameli in Katihar, and one is from Mansi in Khagaria. The identities of the other two are being ascertained. The deceased include a woman, a child, and four labourers. They were returning from work at a brick kiln when the accident occurred.
Navgachhiya Superintendent of Police Prerna Kumar stated that the accident took place near Bagdi Bridge in the Jhandapur police station area. Four people died on the spot, while 12 to 15 others were injured. Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been sent to Mayaganj Hospital.
"Everyone was taken to the hospital in time. Those who sustained injuries have been referred to Bhagalpur for better treatment. Doctors have so far confirmed the deaths of four people. There are 12 to 15 injured. Those with minor injuries are receiving treatment at the subdivisional hospital,” said Prerna Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Navgachhiya.
