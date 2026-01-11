ETV Bharat / bharat

Mughal Emperor Babur Was Gay, Was Attracted To A Boy Named 'Baburi': Author Aabhas Maldahiyar

Bhopal: After cancellation of his session at the Bhopal Literature Festival, Aabhas Maldahiyar, author of the book Babur: The Quest For Hindustan has said that the title of his book had been misunderstood while making a startling claim that the Mughal emperor was gay.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Maldahiyar spoke about various aspects of his book published in August last year. Aabhas said that his book contains facts about the Mughal ruler Babur “that reveal how much he hated Hindustan”. He said that Babur repeatedly attacked India and wanted to Islamize the country. "The Quest" refers to Babur's desire and ambition to conquer India. “My publisher and I chose the title after much deliberation. He(Babur) wanted to fulfill Timur's dream. My book's title has been misunderstood,” he said.

'I Don't Get Involved In Controversies'

Aabhas said that he wasn't expecting the kind of controversy his book has run into. “I don't get involved in controversies. There's been some issue with the understanding of the language in the book's title. In this book, 'quest' means 'desire,' a longing. He(Babur) wanted to conquer Hindustan. He made five attempts to conquer it. Babur wanted to capture Hindustan, he wanted to fulfill Timur's dream. He wanted India to be Islamized. So, this quest of his is what I have written about in this book. I don't think there should be any controversy about this."