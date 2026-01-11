Mughal Emperor Babur Was Gay, Was Attracted To A Boy Named 'Baburi': Author Aabhas Maldahiyar
Aabhas, whose book 'Babur: The Quest For Hindustan' has courted a controversy, said there was an issue with the understanding of language in the title
Published : January 11, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Bhopal: After cancellation of his session at the Bhopal Literature Festival, Aabhas Maldahiyar, author of the book Babur: The Quest For Hindustan has said that the title of his book had been misunderstood while making a startling claim that the Mughal emperor was gay.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Maldahiyar spoke about various aspects of his book published in August last year. Aabhas said that his book contains facts about the Mughal ruler Babur “that reveal how much he hated Hindustan”. He said that Babur repeatedly attacked India and wanted to Islamize the country. "The Quest" refers to Babur's desire and ambition to conquer India. “My publisher and I chose the title after much deliberation. He(Babur) wanted to fulfill Timur's dream. My book's title has been misunderstood,” he said.
'I Don't Get Involved In Controversies'
Aabhas said that he wasn't expecting the kind of controversy his book has run into. “I don't get involved in controversies. There's been some issue with the understanding of the language in the book's title. In this book, 'quest' means 'desire,' a longing. He(Babur) wanted to conquer Hindustan. He made five attempts to conquer it. Babur wanted to capture Hindustan, he wanted to fulfill Timur's dream. He wanted India to be Islamized. So, this quest of his is what I have written about in this book. I don't think there should be any controversy about this."
'Babur Was Attracted To A Boy Named Baburi'
In a startling claim, Aabhas said that Babur was attracted to a boy named Baburi, his “gay partner”. “He(Babur) revealed this for the first time at the time of his marriage. This is a boy named Baburi. There is documentation of this in the 'Baburnama' about how he was attracted to a boy named Baburi. He didn't want to go to his first wife, Aisha. Then his grandmother, maternal grandmother, and mother forced him to procreate,” Aabhas said.
“It was after this pressure that he started living with his wives. This is where it is established that he was gay. I have also explained in this book how poverty increased in India during the Mughal period and the GDP declined”.
'Open To Criticism'
Aabhas said that he was ready for any criticism adding he held people in good faith. “If I have glorified anything in the book, please point it out. Because that's not the case. I have written the book based on facts that Babur hated Hindustan. He wanted to establish Dar al-Islam here. It's another matter that he didn't live long. He left India within four years. The problem is that opinions have been formed without reading the book. If you are thinking well for the country, then I am too”.
