MSMEs Can Cut 100% Fossil Fuel Use for Industrial Heat With Biomass, Says MNRE–GIZ Study

India has a significant advantage over other countries due to its large quantities of underutilized biomass resources, according to the report. According to estimates from the MNRE, an estimated 750 million metric tonne of biomass is produced every year in India, primarily as a byproduct from agricultural processes, such as straw from rice and wheat crops, stalks from cotton and waste from sugarcane crops.

More than 200 MMT of additional biomass is still available every year and is not currently being used, even after accounting for the demand from existing uses, plus the co-firing needs for biomass in coal-based electric generation facilities (biomass co-firing).



At a time when coal prices around the world are fluctuating and growing pressure exists on MSME to reduce their costs while meeting the increased environmental operating requirements, having this excess biomass can help resolve many problems. Biomass briquettes and pellets, which have calorific values of approximately 3,600-4,200 kcal/kg, can easily be utilized in existing boilers with comparatively little retrofitting compared to many other alternatives; hence, this creates a viable option for many industrial operations, per the findings of this report.



MSME clusters in focus



Through surveys taken on technological and economic uses of heat electricity, the MSME sector is seen as being in an excellent position for using biomass energy because they all require large amounts of heat for drying their products, and are located close to agriculture where a lot of biomass remains after harvest.



All of the major locations for textile production including Panipat and Surat, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturing locations like Dehradun, paper producers in Muzaffarnagar, chemical manufacturers from Thane and Ahemdabad and ceramic rail companies from Morbi, represent significant new biomass boiler markets.



Additionally, as one of the earliest users of biomass, the food processing sector employs heat during low temperature drying processes and medium temperature pasteurisation and sterilisation processes. Data provided from the report indicate that average fuel energy costs for these food processors is around Rs 74,00,000 ($7.5M) per year, and thus represent a large opportunity for a company to save money through substituting biomass for their fuel needs.



The economic value of biomass heating technology will not only benefit the environment via emissions reductions from fossil fuel burning, but it also has the potential to be financially lucrative to the MSME sector of India. When boiler replacement options were assessed for pharmaceutical manufacturers in the report, it is found that if they would drop the use of furnace oil in favour of biomass, they have such an attractive financial scenario that their internal rate of return could be more than 80 per cent. The NPV (net present value) of total savings to the companies after all expenses including start-up capital for new boilers or retrofits was determined to be approximately Rs 38 crores after 10 years.



Raw agro-residue biomass typically costs between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,500 per tonne, while processed pellets are priced in the range of Rs 9,000–Rs 14,000 per tonne, depending on feedstock quality and location. The study emphasises that long-term fuel supply contracts, cluster-based aggregation and local pellet manufacturing can significantly improve price stability and affordability for MSMEs.



Policy tailwinds



The findings come at a time when the Centre is stepping up efforts to mainstream bioenergy. To limit emissions and deal with the continuing problem of stubble burning, the government has already introduced a 5-7 per cent requirement for biomass co-firing in coal-fired thermal generating facilities. On the contrary, the GIZ-MNRE Report anticipates that there is still a vast untapped potential for large-scale industrial use of biomass heat applications.



Through the National Bioenergy Programme, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is providing central financial assistance to support the establishment of biomass gasification and thermal energy applications (subsidies of up to Rs 2 lakh for thermal systems up to 300kWth) in addition to providing support for these applications nationwide. In addition, several state governments, including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka, are offering subsidies on equipment costs, exemption of the electricity usage tax, and generous agreements that encourage the establishment of new biomass projects in their respective states.



Cleaning up the environment and reducing rural poverty



While there are many co-benefits available through developing more industrial-scale biomass use, the reports show that increasing the number of companies utilizing crop residue will help to eliminate the stubble burning issue that contributes to a significant amount of the air pollution that occurs during the winter months in northern India and provide a secondary income stream to farmers. Biomass supply chains, pelletisation units and logistics networks also have the potential to generate local employment in rural areas.



“Modern bioenergy offers a rare convergence of climate action, rural livelihoods and industrial competitiveness,” the report notes, adding that decentralised biomass use can reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and strengthen India’s energy security.



Challenges to scale



The report identifies the challenges that must be addressed to support large-scale adoption of biomass systems, including developing a consistent level of quality of biomass, the development of stronger aggregation and transportation logistics, making access to affordable finance available to Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and ensuring that end-users are more aware of proven technologies for biomass boiler system.



Government push for green industrial heat



Highlighting the broader role of bioenergy in India’s clean energy transition, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik said bioenergy extends far beyond electricity generation, contributing to national priorities such as energy security, rural livelihoods, waste management, pollution reduction and climate action.



India’s renewable energy journey over the past decade has seen bioenergy evolve from a peripheral option to a strategic pillar, Naik said, while stressing that industrial decarbonisation, particularly in the MSME sector, remains a major challenge. MSMEs contribute nearly one-third of India’s manufacturing output and employ millions, yet a significant share of their steam and heat demand continues to be met through fossil fuels.



Biomass-based green steam and heat solutions, he said, offer a practical, scalable and India-specific pathway, leveraging the country’s abundant agricultural residue, animal waste and municipal solid waste to convert waste into value and generate additional income for farmers and rural entrepreneurs.



MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi underlined that biomass-based applications have the potential to be deployed nationwide, spanning municipal solid waste-to-energy projects, compressed biogas and decentralised biogas plants in rural areas. Strengthening biomass supply chains, enhancing R&D and promoting multi-fuel boiler technologies are essential to ensure year-round fuel availability and cost-effective operations for MSMEs, he said.



Calling for deeper international collaboration, particularly with Germany, Sarangi emphasised the need to accelerate adoption of advanced boiler technologies across Indian industry. The Minister also stressed that technology alone cannot drive transformation and called for close collaboration across the entire value chain, from farmers and FPOs to aggregators, logistics providers, boiler manufacturers, financiers and regulators.



The report concludes that biomass-based green steam could rapidly move from pilot projects to mainstream adoption, helping India meet its near-term climate goals while advancing towards net zero by 2070.