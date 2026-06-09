ETV Bharat / bharat

MSC Elsa-3 Shipwreck: Kerala HC Permits Three Foreign Sailors To Leave India Under Strict Conditions

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has permitted three of the seven detained crew members of the distressed vessel MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) Elsa 3 to leave the country under strict conditions.

While considering a petition filed by the sailors seeking permission to return home, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that foreign nationals cannot be detained in the country indefinitely only for the purpose of giving evidence as witnesses.

The three sailors allowed to leave are Hordiyiev Valerii, an Electro-Technical Officer and Ukrainian national; Castaneda Ronald Punzalan, a deck crew member from the Philippines; and Velasco Ryan Ontolan, an engine room crew member, also from the Philippines.

The High Court directed each sailor to execute a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh and furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 1 lakh. They have also been directed to cooperate fully with the investigation, submit affidavits containing their permanent address, mobile number and email ID, and appear through online mode whenever required by the court or investigation agencies.

The High Court said it will take a decision on the remaining four crew members after considering a report from the Thoppumpady Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile, a report submitted before the High Court by the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) stated that the ship accident was caused by technical failures and serious safety lapses.

According to the report, the vessel’s ballast water system was faulty from the beginning, and the ship had developed a tilt during previous voyages.