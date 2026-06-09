MSC Elsa-3 Shipwreck: Kerala HC Permits Three Foreign Sailors To Leave India Under Strict Conditions
Opposing the sailors' plea through the Centre, DG Shipping stated that allowing them to travel based only on the company's assurance could affect the proceedings.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has permitted three of the seven detained crew members of the distressed vessel MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) Elsa 3 to leave the country under strict conditions.
While considering a petition filed by the sailors seeking permission to return home, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that foreign nationals cannot be detained in the country indefinitely only for the purpose of giving evidence as witnesses.
The three sailors allowed to leave are Hordiyiev Valerii, an Electro-Technical Officer and Ukrainian national; Castaneda Ronald Punzalan, a deck crew member from the Philippines; and Velasco Ryan Ontolan, an engine room crew member, also from the Philippines.
The High Court directed each sailor to execute a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh and furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 1 lakh. They have also been directed to cooperate fully with the investigation, submit affidavits containing their permanent address, mobile number and email ID, and appear through online mode whenever required by the court or investigation agencies.
The High Court said it will take a decision on the remaining four crew members after considering a report from the Thoppumpady Magistrate Court.
Meanwhile, a report submitted before the High Court by the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) stated that the ship accident was caused by technical failures and serious safety lapses.
According to the report, the vessel’s ballast water system was faulty from the beginning, and the ship had developed a tilt during previous voyages.
The Vizhinjam International Seaport authorities had warned the ship management about the tilt while containers were being loaded at the port, when the vessel was listing at five degrees. However, the management allegedly ignored the warnings.
The report further stated that the severe tilt and the weight of the loaded containers affected the ship's stability and exposed failures in the vessel's safety management system.
DG Shipping also informed the court that the vessel had several structural defects that made it unseaworthy and that its age also contributed to the accident. The affidavit stated that the ship had suffered major structural damage in a collision in 2016, but the company failed to properly repair the defects.
Opposing the sailors' plea through the Centre, DG Shipping argued that the crew members should not be allowed to leave the country until the investigation is completed, stating that allowing them to travel based only on the company's assurance could affect the judicial proceedings.
However, the High Court rejected the objections and granted conditional permission to the three sailors to leave the country. It may be recalled that the Liberian cargo vessel, MSC Elsa-3, met with an accident on May 24, 2025.
The incident occurred approximately 14.6 nautical miles off Thottappally in Alappuzha and 40 nautical miles off Ernakulam. The High Court had previously ordered the detention of another MSC vessel, the owner of the ship that sank off the Kochi coast.
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