MPs Raise Anganwadi Modernisation, Bhojpuri Academy, Air Pollution In RS

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House amid protest by opposition members in the well during Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Members of Parliament on Tuesday raised issues ranging from modernisation of Anganwadi kitchens and establishment of a Bhojpuri literary academy to the growing air pollution crisis during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha. Rekha Sharma (BJP) demanded a national programme for modernising Anganwadi nutrition kitchens, proposing upgrades including stainless steel utensils and food storage, clean preparation counters, safe drinking water units and exhaust systems for ventilation.

While acknowledging the Anganwadi network as one of India's proudest social welfare achievements, she said nutrition kitchens require modernisation to meet today's needs. Sharma stressed the importance of millet-based nutrition menus and urged states yet to adopt this practice, to follow the example of those already implementing it.

She also called for integration of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for supply of nutritious food and strengthening of digital monitoring and growth tracking systems in Anganwadis. Kunwar Ratanjeet Pratap Narain (BJP) demanded establishment of a Kendriya Bhojpuri Sahitya Academy in Kushinagar and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh, saying it would provide a platform for literary figures and artists from Seemanchal, Mithila and Nepal, and help save the language from extinction.

Noting that Bhojpuri academies function in Delhi, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, he said Uttar Pradesh, considered the heartland of Bhojpuri language, does not have any such academy. Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla (YSRCP) flagged the escalating air pollution crisis as a major public health emergency, saying nearly one in seven Delhi residents faces the risk of premature death due to air pollution.