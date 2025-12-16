ETV Bharat / bharat

MPs Flag Railway Safety, Connectivity Issues In RS

New Delhi: Several Rajya Sabha members on Tuesday raised concerns over railway infrastructure across the country, highlighting safety issues in an overbridge in Madhya Pradesh and demanding improved connectivity in Goa, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MP Maya Naroliya flagged serious structural defects in the railway overbridge on the Narmadapuram-Itarsi section of NH 46, stating it posed a direct threat to thousands of daily passengers.

A recent inspection revealed deep cracks on side walls, collapsed concrete layers and widespread structural instability in the bridge that was constructed in 1997, she said. Naroliya alleged the use of substandard materials and poor engineering practices, demanding an FIR against the contractor, its blacklisting from future projects, and legal action against officials who approved payments without proper inspection.

She called for transparent reconstruction with strict timelines, noting that surface repairs were insufficient, given the extent of damage. BJP MP Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanavde from Goa urged the government to extend the Vande Bharat Express service from its current Madgaon-Mangalore route to Kozhikode in Kerala.