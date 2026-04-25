MPs Exit AAP: Bhagwant Mann Seeks Meeting With President Murmu; Party To Approach Rajya Sabha Chairman For Disqualification
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet President, demands recall right for AAP MPs who joined BJP; party seeks their Rajya Sabha disqualification under anti-defection law.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has requested time to meet President Droupadi Murmu following the exit of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He is planning to visit Delhi along with all party MLAs to demand the “right to recall” against the MPs who switched sides.
Per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Mann has requested an appointment with the President to meet her with the Punjab MLAs. "He will present his views on the recall of Punjab's Rajya Sabha members who joined the BJP," the CMO said.
Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that his party would write to the Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, CP Radhakrishnan, seeking disqualification of seven of its MPs, who quit the party a day ago, from the Upper House.
“Anti-defection law clearly states that any type of split or faction cannot happen in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. It does not carry any legal recognition, even if it's a two-thirds majority,” Singh said.
The AAP leader said that neither the anti-defection law nor the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution recognises any kind of split, breakaway faction, or group in the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, two-thirds majority notwithstanding.
The row erupted on April 24 after Raghav Chadha and six other AAP Rajya Sabha members quit the party and announced their merger with BJP. The turmoil comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections as six of them are from Punjab.
Following the development, Chadha joined the BJP along with MPs Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak. Chadha also claimed that MPs Harbhajan Singh, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Swati Maliwal, and Rajinder Gupta are backing his camp.
Also Read