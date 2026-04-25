ETV Bharat / bharat

MPs Exit AAP: Bhagwant Mann Seeks Meeting With President Murmu; Party To Approach Rajya Sabha Chairman For Disqualification

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has requested time to meet President Droupadi Murmu following the exit of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He is planning to visit Delhi along with all party MLAs to demand the “right to recall” against the MPs who switched sides.

Per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Mann has requested an appointment with the President to meet her with the Punjab MLAs. "He will present his views on the recall of Punjab's Rajya Sabha members who joined the BJP," the CMO said.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that his party would write to the Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, CP Radhakrishnan, seeking disqualification of seven of its MPs, who quit the party a day ago, from the Upper House.

“Anti-defection law clearly states that any type of split or faction cannot happen in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. It does not carry any legal recognition, even if it's a two-thirds majority,” Singh said.