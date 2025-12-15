ETV Bharat / bharat

MPs Defecting From Political Parties Must Be Barred From Contesting Polls For 6 yrs: Digvijaya Singh

INC MP Digvijaya Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said MPs defecting from political parties must be barred from contesting polls for six years, as he accused the Election Commission of being "biased", and also questioned the need for conducting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Participating in the discussion on election reforms in the Rajya Sabha, Singh sought removal of the ceiling on electoral expenses to ensure transparency in the election process, and alleged "vote chori (theft)" in states like Karnataka, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi had submitted proof in this regard, but the Election Commission never responded. He alleged bias by the Election Commission and wondered whether citizenship was being ascertained or a new voter list was being prepared, claiming that matriculation certificates were being demanded from individuals during the SIR exercise.

"SIR kaha se aa gaya? Humse citizenship ke question poochhey ja rahe hain (where did SIR come from? We are being questioned regarding citizenship)... matriculation certificate is being demanded from voters... whether citizenship is being ascertained or a voter list is being prepared?" Singh questioned during his remarks.

The senior Congress leader said, "When the election commission carries out summary revision four times a year, then what is the need of SIR?" He suggested that the delimitation exercise should not be based on population and instead on the current seat dynamics in place in the North and South India.

"(Delimitation)... jansankhya ke aadhar par nahin hona chahiye. maujooda anupaat jo dakshin aur uttar bharat ki seats hai uss par hi hona chahiye," Singh said.

Singh claimed that multiple letters were written to the Election Commission and INDIA bloc members had sought time from the body but it was never granted. He and Home Minister Amit Shah, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wanting to implement a "fascist dictatorship" by appointing people following a particular ideology on constitutional positions.