Swati Maliwal Slams 'Commercial Loot' In Private Healthcare, Demands Nationwide Implementation Of Clinical Establishments Act
In a scathing remark, she said hospitals charge for "deluxe, premium and suite" rooms at rates even higher than luxury hotels.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi, Swati Maliwal, launched a sharp attack during Zero Hour on the alleged nexus between private hospitals and insurance companies. She urged the government to make the Clinical Establishments Act mandatory across India to curb the mindset of viewing patients merely as sources of revenue.
Maliwal said private hospitals today resemble five-star hotels rather than service centres. She said hospitals charge for "deluxe, premium and suite" rooms at rates even higher than luxury hotels. "The irony is that when a patient arrives in an emergency, doctors ask about insurance cover, and how much money the family has even before checking the patient's pulse," she said.
Questioning hospital billing practices, the MP said exorbitant charges are added even for basic items like thermometers, gloves, masks and sanitisers. She alleged that patients are deliberately prescribed expensive branded medicines and subjected to unnecessary tests, pushing middle-class families into a cycle of debt.
Making an emotional appeal, Maliwal said the issue concerns the dignity and fundamental right to health of ordinary citizens and that it is time the government fixed accountability in the private healthcare sector.
Maliwal also targeted health insurance companies, accusing them of arbitrary practices. She said while companies increase premiums every year, they often reject claims citing fine print and "hidden conditions" at the time of settlement. She demanded strict government oversight over the functioning of insurance companies and their premium hikes.
Recalling legislative history, Maliwal reminded the House that the Clinical Establishments Act was passed in 2010 with the objective of bringing transparency and regulation in medical service charges. "It is shocking that even after 16 years, only 12 states have adopted it. Even the national capital, Delhi, has not implemented the Act so far," she said.
Key demands raised by Swati Maliwal:
- Mandatory implementation of the Clinical Establishments Act in all states across the country.
- Treatment first, billing later: In emergencies, patient care should take priority over financial formalities.
- Transparent pricing: The government should fix maximum rates for treatments and hospital rooms.
- Human-centric healthcare: Patients should be treated as human beings, not merely as profit-generating entities.
Read More: