ETV Bharat / bharat

Swati Maliwal Slams 'Commercial Loot' In Private Healthcare, Demands Nationwide Implementation Of Clinical Establishments Act

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi, Swati Maliwal, launched a sharp attack during Zero Hour on the alleged nexus between private hospitals and insurance companies. She urged the government to make the Clinical Establishments Act mandatory across India to curb the mindset of viewing patients merely as sources of revenue.

Maliwal said private hospitals today resemble five-star hotels rather than service centres. She said hospitals charge for "deluxe, premium and suite" rooms at rates even higher than luxury hotels. "The irony is that when a patient arrives in an emergency, doctors ask about insurance cover, and how much money the family has even before checking the patient's pulse," she said.

Questioning hospital billing practices, the MP said exorbitant charges are added even for basic items like thermometers, gloves, masks and sanitisers. She alleged that patients are deliberately prescribed expensive branded medicines and subjected to unnecessary tests, pushing middle-class families into a cycle of debt.

Making an emotional appeal, Maliwal said the issue concerns the dignity and fundamental right to health of ordinary citizens and that it is time the government fixed accountability in the private healthcare sector.