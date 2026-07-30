MP Pappu Yadav Receives Death Threat Through Official Website, Demands FIR
MP Pappu Yadav from Bihar received a death threat via his website’s grievance portal. Police are investigating, but no official FIR or suspect identified yet.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, Independent MP from Purnia, Bihar, has received a death threat, this time via a message on the grievance portal of his official website, unlike previous phone or social media threats.
The message contains grave threats, including plans to shoot the Yadav and blow up his family with a bomb. “Today, once again, I've received a threat to kill me. They've also claimed they will blow up my entire family with a bomb. But we will not be deterred from the path of serving the people. Everything sacrificed for the youth, students, and the oppressed!,” he posted on X.
आज फिर जान से मारने की धमकी फिर मिली है— Rajesh Ranjan Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 29, 2026
पूरे परिवार को बम से उड़ाने का भी दावा किया है
पर हम जनता की सेवा के पथ से विचलित नहीं होंगे
युवाओं, छात्रों और मज़लूमों के लिए सब कुर्बान!
Following the incident, a written complaint was submitted to the New Delhi District Police on behalf of the MP, demanding FIR and legal action against the perpetrator, according to Yadav’s office.
The complaint urges police to conduct a technical analysis to identify the sender’s identity, location, and digital medium, and to use IP addresses, server logs, and electronic evidence to take appropriate legal action.
However, at the time of writing, the police had not released any official statement about filing an FIR or identifying suspects in the case. This is not the first time MP Yadav has received death threats. Previously, there have been instances where he received threats through various channels. In some cases, police arrested the accused.
Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has written to the DCP, New Delhi, seeking immediate registration of an FIR after he and his family received death threats through his official website. The letter also seeks the accused's arrest and enhanced security for the MP and… pic.twitter.com/BUO3orU6Nh— IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026
Sources said that the Delhi Police is investigating the matter based on the complaint. "Once the investigation concludes, police will identify the sender, their motive and the medium used to send the message become clear," they said.
Given the gravity of the situation, security agencies are also keeping a close watch on developments, they added.
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