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MP Pappu Yadav Receives Death Threat Through Official Website, Demands FIR

New Delhi: Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, Independent MP from Purnia, Bihar, has received a death threat, this time via a message on the grievance portal of his official website, unlike previous phone or social media threats.

The message contains grave threats, including plans to shoot the Yadav and blow up his family with a bomb. “Today, once again, I've received a threat to kill me. They've also claimed they will blow up my entire family with a bomb. But we will not be deterred from the path of serving the people. Everything sacrificed for the youth, students, and the oppressed!,” he posted on X.

Following the incident, a written complaint was submitted to the New Delhi District Police on behalf of the MP, demanding FIR and legal action against the perpetrator, according to Yadav’s office.