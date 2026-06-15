ETV Bharat / bharat

MP Lokayukta's SPE Not Intelligence, Security Body, Not Beyond RTI Scrutiny, Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday held that Madhya Pradesh's Special Police Establishment (SPE), the investigative arm of the state Lokayukta, cannot claim exemption from the Right to Information Act (RTI) as an "intelligence" or "security" organisation. The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar.

"The statutory scheme under which the SPE stands constituted, coupled with the jurisdiction conferred on the Lokayukta or the Up-Lokayukta, clearly indicates that the SPE cannot be termed to be an 'intelligence and security' organisation when it assists the Lokayukta or the Up-Lokayukta in matters specified by section 7 of the Act of 1981 (Madhya Pradesh Lokayukt Evam Up-Lokayukt Adhiniyam, 1981)," the bench said.

The apex court set aside an August 25, 2011, notification of the state government that sought to exclude the SPE from the purview of the RTI Act for being "bad in law" and "excessive in nature".

"We are of the considered opinion that the Notification dated 25.08.2011 issued by the GAD (General Administration Department) of the State of Madhya Pradesh to the extent it seeks to exclude the SPE from the purview of the Act of 2005 in view of Section 24(4) thereof is liable to be set aside as being bad in law as it provides for matters not enumerated under Section 7 of the Act of 1947," it added.

The bench said that since the SPE's jurisdiction is limited to investigating offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Sections 409, 420 and Chapter XVIII of the Penal Code, it cannot be considered an ‘intelligence and security’ organisation for the purposes of Section 24(4) of the Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005.

The bench said although Section 24(4) of the RTI states that the Act would apply to such ‘intelligence and security organisations’ established by the state government as notified, the SPE though established by the state government, is not empowered to investigate any offences or classes of offences related to ‘intelligence’ and ‘security’.

"The statutory scheme under which the SPE stands constituted coupled with the jurisdiction conferred on the Lokayukt or Up-Lokayukt clearly indicate that the SPE cannot be termed to be an ‘intelligence and security’ organisation when it assists the Lokayukt or Up-Lokayukt in matters specified by Section 7 of the Act of 1981," it noted.