MP Lokayukta's SPE Not Intelligence, Security Body, Not Beyond RTI Scrutiny, Says Supreme Court
The apex court set aside an August 25, 2011, notification that sought to exclude the SPE from the purview of the RTI Act.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 15, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday held that Madhya Pradesh's Special Police Establishment (SPE), the investigative arm of the state Lokayukta, cannot claim exemption from the Right to Information Act (RTI) as an "intelligence" or "security" organisation. The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar.
"The statutory scheme under which the SPE stands constituted, coupled with the jurisdiction conferred on the Lokayukta or the Up-Lokayukta, clearly indicates that the SPE cannot be termed to be an 'intelligence and security' organisation when it assists the Lokayukta or the Up-Lokayukta in matters specified by section 7 of the Act of 1981 (Madhya Pradesh Lokayukt Evam Up-Lokayukt Adhiniyam, 1981)," the bench said.
The apex court set aside an August 25, 2011, notification of the state government that sought to exclude the SPE from the purview of the RTI Act for being "bad in law" and "excessive in nature".
"We are of the considered opinion that the Notification dated 25.08.2011 issued by the GAD (General Administration Department) of the State of Madhya Pradesh to the extent it seeks to exclude the SPE from the purview of the Act of 2005 in view of Section 24(4) thereof is liable to be set aside as being bad in law as it provides for matters not enumerated under Section 7 of the Act of 1947," it added.
The bench said that since the SPE's jurisdiction is limited to investigating offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Sections 409, 420 and Chapter XVIII of the Penal Code, it cannot be considered an ‘intelligence and security’ organisation for the purposes of Section 24(4) of the Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005.
The bench said although Section 24(4) of the RTI states that the Act would apply to such ‘intelligence and security organisations’ established by the state government as notified, the SPE though established by the state government, is not empowered to investigate any offences or classes of offences related to ‘intelligence’ and ‘security’.
"The statutory scheme under which the SPE stands constituted coupled with the jurisdiction conferred on the Lokayukt or Up-Lokayukt clearly indicate that the SPE cannot be termed to be an ‘intelligence and security’ organisation when it assists the Lokayukt or Up-Lokayukt in matters specified by Section 7 of the Act of 1981," it noted.
SPE moved the apex court aggrieved by the direction to supply Kamta Prasad Mishra with details regarding the process of granting sanction for his prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as well as the response of the Lokayukt to the queries made by him on various points.
SPE claimed that by virtue of the notification dated August 25, 2011, it could not have been directed to supply such information. Mishra said the sought information is liable to be provided as there is no legal impediment in doing so.
Mishra while serving as Town Inspector, Police Station Madhav Nagar, Katni, was implicated by the Special Police Establishment, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh under the Act of 1988 in a trap case.
An FIR was registered on April 11, 2017. The Home Department of the state government granted sanction for his prosecution on May 20, 2020. Mishra desired information regarding the decision-making process in granting sanction and thus moved an application dated July 1, 2020, under Section 6(1) of the RTI.
"The request for supply of information having been turned down, the proceedings reached the State Information Commission at the behest of the first respondent (Mishra) which, however, rejected the appeal filed by him on 16.12.2020”, noted the apex court.
Mishra moved the high court, which found that the investigation in the criminal proceedings was complete and therefore Mishra could not be denied such information by relying upon Section 8(1)(h) of the Act of 2005. It directed SPE to supply the information sought by Mishra as per his application dated 01.07.2020. SPE filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against this direction.
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