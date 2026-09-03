ETV Bharat / bharat

MP High Court Commutes Death Sentence Of Rape Convict To 25 Year Imprisonment

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has commuted the death sentence awarded to a man convicted of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Shahdol to 25 years of imprisonment. The High Court bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and AK Singh commuted the sentence.

According to the prosecution, Ram Narayan alias Bhanu Dhimar raped and murdered the three-year-old girl on the night of March 1, 2023, in Chirhati village of Khairaha area of ​​Shahdol. The girl's mother had gone to a wedding with the accused's wife at the time of the incident.

Upon returning home, she found the girl's nose bleeding and the accused inebriated. The latter threatened to tell everyone that the girl had fallen from the bed. The mother then took her daughter to Budhar Hospital, from where she was referred to Shahdol Medical College, where the victim died during the treatment on March 7, 2023.