MP High Court Commutes Death Sentence Of Rape Convict To 25 Year Imprisonment
Ram Narayan had raped and murdered a three-year-old girl on the night of March 1, 2023, in Chirhati village of Khairaha area of Shahdol
Published : September 3, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has commuted the death sentence awarded to a man convicted of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Shahdol to 25 years of imprisonment. The High Court bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and AK Singh commuted the sentence.
According to the prosecution, Ram Narayan alias Bhanu Dhimar raped and murdered the three-year-old girl on the night of March 1, 2023, in Chirhati village of Khairaha area of Shahdol. The girl's mother had gone to a wedding with the accused's wife at the time of the incident.
Upon returning home, she found the girl's nose bleeding and the accused inebriated. The latter threatened to tell everyone that the girl had fallen from the bed. The mother then took her daughter to Budhar Hospital, from where she was referred to Shahdol Medical College, where the victim died during the treatment on March 7, 2023.
The post-mortem report stated a head fracture and sexual assault as the cause of death. The accused's DNA test also came positive. The District Court, considering the case rarest of rare, sentenced the accused to death. His wife Pinky and friend Rajkumar Dhimar were also sentenced to four years' imprisonment for concealing evidence and threatening.
The accused filed an appeal in the High Court against the sentence. Hearing the appeal, the division bench stated in its order, "The main accused has no criminal history. He is already considered an outcast in society due to his marriage to a member of another caste. There is no evidence against him that he poses a continuing threat to society or is a professional or habitual criminal. He is 32 years old, and the possibility of his reform and rehabilitation cannot be ruled out."
The High Court further said, "This case does not fall within the category of the rarest of rare." It commuted the death sentence given to the main accused to 25 years of imprisonment. The accused will not receive any remission during this period. The Division Bench also acquitted Pinky and Rajkumar, who had earlier been sentenced, due to lack of evidence.
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