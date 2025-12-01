At MP Assembly Winter Session, Congress Raises Storm Over Deaths Of Children From Cough Syrups, BLO During SIR
LoP Umang Singhar alleges negligence of the state government, corrupt health system, for jeopardising lives of innocent children.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST
Bhopal: It was a tumultuous first day of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Winter Session, with MLAs of the opposition Congress carrying effigies of children dressed in white to protest the deaths of children in Chhindwara and Indore from toxic drugs and lambasting the government over the tragedies.
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Umang Singhar, alleged that the BJP government has not yet found time to fix the responsibility within the Health Department, review it, and take action against the culprits. During the Assembly proceedings, Singhar paid tribute to the deceased children.
He also paid tribute to the BLOs who lost their lives during the SIR process, which was objected to by the ruling party.
Singhar alleged that the state's helpless, negligent, and corrupt health system has jeopardised the lives of innocent children. Several children died in Chhindwara due to toxic drugs, while rats in the Indore hospital caused the deaths of other children.
He said the government and the Health Department are solely responsible for the quality, licensing, testing, and supply of medicines. However, the government has neither released the investigation report nor taken action against any senior responsible official or minister. "Under whose protection was the purchase of the toxic drugs made? What is the status of the FIR, arrest, and prosecution against the guilty company and officials?" he roared.
Singhar intervened for the first time when the Assembly rose to pay tribute to deceased members, saying tributes should also have been paid to the children who died from toxic cough syrup at Indore's MY Hospital.
He also paid tribute to the BLO who died during the SIR, at which, the ruling party objected, saying the opposition was playing politics with a sensitive issue. Regarding the deaths brought up by the LoP, Speaker Narendra Tomar said it is a tradition in the Assembly not to deviate from the topic.
Minister Vishwas Sarang, meanwhile retorted, saying that while the people of the state have entrusted Congress to work as a responsible opposition, the opposition party did not raise a single issue in the Assembly session regarding everyday problems faced by the public. "Congress has tried to misuse the Assembly platform to create ruckus and gain media attention. We want meaningful legislation, and we want public problems to be discussed here," said Sarang.
He added, "The Congress is not serious about the proceedings of the House. The government is ready to answer every question. Congress has no issues at all."
Regarding the Congress protest, Minister Prahlad Patel said, "I don't want to comment on what Congress says outside the House, but while the House is in session, it would be nice if they raise the issue inside it."
