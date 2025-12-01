ETV Bharat / bharat

At MP Assembly Winter Session, Congress Raises Storm Over Deaths Of Children From Cough Syrups, BLO During SIR

Bhopal: It was a tumultuous first day of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Winter Session, with MLAs of the opposition Congress carrying effigies of children dressed in white to protest the deaths of children in Chhindwara and Indore from toxic drugs and lambasting the government over the tragedies.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Umang Singhar, alleged that the BJP government has not yet found time to fix the responsibility within the Health Department, review it, and take action against the culprits. During the Assembly proceedings, Singhar paid tribute to the deceased children.

He also paid tribute to the BLOs who lost their lives during the SIR process, which was objected to by the ruling party.

Singhar alleged that the state's helpless, negligent, and corrupt health system has jeopardised the lives of innocent children. Several children died in Chhindwara due to toxic drugs, while rats in the Indore hospital caused the deaths of other children.

He said the government and the Health Department are solely responsible for the quality, licensing, testing, and supply of medicines. However, the government has neither released the investigation report nor taken action against any senior responsible official or minister. "Under whose protection was the purchase of the toxic drugs made? What is the status of the FIR, arrest, and prosecution against the guilty company and officials?" he roared.