Mozambican Rights Activist Graca Machel To Be Conferred With Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace Disarmament and Development for 2025 is awarded to Mozambican rights activist Graca Machel, the jury for the award announced on Wednesday.

She has been chosen by the international jury of the prize, chaired by former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, for her path-breaking work in the field of education, health and nutrition, economic empowerment and humanitarian work under difficult circumstances, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust said in a statement.

The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development consists of an award of Rs one crore and a trophy with a citation. Machel is a distinguished African stateswoman, politician and humanitarian whose life's work is rooted in the struggle for self-rule and protection of human rights, the statement said.

"She has dedicated her life to improving the lives of vulnerable communities by creating a more just and equitable society for all," it said.

Machel was married to Samora Moisés Machel, who served as the first President of Mozambique and passed away in 1986. Later, she married former South African president Nelson Mandela.

Born Graca Simbine on October 17, 1945, in rural Mozambique, she attended Methodist mission schools before receiving a scholarship to study German at the University of Lisbon, where her political consciousness regarding independence was first ignited, it said.