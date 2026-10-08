ETV Bharat / bharat

'Move Beyond Climate Rhetoric': India Calls For Flexible And Pragmatic Approach For Balanced Outcomes At COP31

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav speaks at the Plenary Discussion on Political Landing Zones and Outcomes at the Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji ( X/@byadavbjp )

New Delhi: With the impact of climate change becoming more frequent worldwide, India has urged countries to move beyond climate rhetoric and focus on implementing commitments on emissions reduction, adaptation and support for developing nations ahead of upcoming COP31 at Antalya, Turkiye.

Speaking at the Plenary Discussion on Political Landing Zones and Outcomes at the Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji on Thursday, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav called for greater flexibility, pragmatism and mutual respect among Parties to bridge remaining differences and secure ambitious and balanced outcomes at UNFCCC COP31. He stated that the intensifying impacts of climate change demand moving beyond rhetoric towards implementation and convergence.

Reflecting on discussions during the Pre-COP, Yadav said that the shared ground among Parties is "far greater than our divisions". He highlighted broad convergence on remaining collectively anchored to the aspirational goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius; recognising that higher ambition requires proportionally higher commitments, particularly through scaled-up climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building; and shifting the collective focus decisively towards implementation. India, he said, firmly believes that implementation must respect nationally determined pathways, allowing each country to transition according to its unique national circumstances and development imperatives. The Minister stressed on the urgent need for innovative solutions and continued reforms to accelerate climate action. He stated that while global goals are shared, greater convergence is needed on approaches to achieving them.