Move Before Delhi HC: SC To Lawyers Assaulted While Protesting Against Bar Council Of India Chief
Advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged that lawyers protesting against Manan Mishra were assaulted by goons posing as lawyers; that CCTV footage was likely to be destroyed.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 3, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked lawyers allegedly assaulted during protests against Bar Council of India chairman Manan Mishra to move the Delhi High Court, seeking a CBI probe and urgent preservation of CCTV footage from the August 20–21 incidents.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan contended before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that lawyers were allegedly beaten by goons, who claimed to be lawyers, during their protest outside the BCI office. Bhushan mentioned the matter for urgent listing on behalf of lawyers.
Bhushan underscored that lawyers, like any citizens, have a constitutionally protected right to protest and cannot be assaulted for voicing dissent against the BCI and its chairman. He pressed for a CBI probe and urgent preservation of CCTV footage, warning that crucial evidence risked being destroyed.
"The BCI chairman issued a statement proudly saying that some legal cockroaches were protesting here and our lawyers came and beat them up in the midnight. We are seeking CBI investigation and preservation of CCTV footage. Our fear is that BCI footage will be destroyed," Bhushan claimed.
The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said as the alleged assaults took place at the BCI office, in New Delhi, they should move before the Delhi High Court.
“It should not appear as if everything must come to this court and that we have an institutional bias… You can approach the Delhi high court. They can very well deal with your petition,” the bench told Bhushan.
The bench acknowledged the right to protest of lawyers but asked why they did not use the legal mechanisms available to them to ventilate their grievances.
The CJI observed that there is not a single issue regarding the BCI that the court has not entertained and added, “Had they come before us, perhaps, we would have heard it along with others….”
Bhushan insisted that the lawyers’ right to protest could not be curtailed merely because of their profession. However, the bench observed, “The interface on the democratic front can wait in respect of lawyers because law creates grievance redressal for them and gives them a direct voice. They can always bring it before the appropriate forum.”
Eventually, Bhushan agreed to withdraw the petition and approach the high court, after which the bench directed the registry to pass appropriate orders.
Yesterday, the Supreme Court directing that the Attorney General and Solicitor General be “actively associated” with every policy decision taken by the BCI until its reconstitution through fresh elections.
The apex court said BCI’s chairman continuance in office cannot be treated as an arrangement extending up to 2030. The bench observed that prima facie, his position is only a “pro tem” continuation, until a freshly constituted BCI elects its office-bearers.