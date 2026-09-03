ETV Bharat / bharat

Move Before Delhi HC: SC To Lawyers Assaulted While Protesting Against Bar Council Of India Chief

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked lawyers allegedly assaulted during protests against Bar Council of India chairman Manan Mishra to move the Delhi High Court, seeking a CBI probe and urgent preservation of CCTV footage from the August 20–21 incidents.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan contended before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that lawyers were allegedly beaten by goons, who claimed to be lawyers, during their protest outside the BCI office. Bhushan mentioned the matter for urgent listing on behalf of lawyers.

Bhushan underscored that lawyers, like any citizens, have a constitutionally protected right to protest and cannot be assaulted for voicing dissent against the BCI and its chairman. He pressed for a CBI probe and urgent preservation of CCTV footage, warning that crucial evidence risked being destroyed.

"The BCI chairman issued a statement proudly saying that some legal cockroaches were protesting here and our lawyers came and beat them up in the midnight. We are seeking CBI investigation and preservation of CCTV footage. Our fear is that BCI footage will be destroyed," Bhushan claimed.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said as the alleged assaults took place at the BCI office, in New Delhi, they should move before the Delhi High Court.

“It should not appear as if everything must come to this court and that we have an institutional bias… You can approach the Delhi high court. They can very well deal with your petition,” the bench told Bhushan.