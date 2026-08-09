ETV Bharat / bharat

Mounting Debt Servicing And Welfare Schemes Raise Fiscal Concerns For Haryana

File - Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini speaks during the budget session of the state assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 ( IANS/ETV Bharat Graphics )

Chandigarh: Mounting debt remains a cause for concern for Haryana, which ranks 11th on NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index. The distribution of 'freebies', despite the heavy debt burden, appears to be taking a toll on the state's economic health.

A look at debt figures since 2014 reveals that the total debt has surged from approximately Rs 70,000 crore to nearly Rs 4 lakh crore — an increase of about Rs 3.30 lakh crore over the last 12 years. In terms of per capita figures, the debt burden on each resident of Haryana stands at approximately Rs 1.37 lakh.

Mounting Debt Servicing And Welfare Schemes Raise Fiscal Concerns For Haryana (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Although the state has managed to keep its debt within prescribed limits during this period, the figure continues to rise. The state's debt, which was Rs 2,39,000 crore in 2021-22, climbed to Rs 2.56 lakh crore by 2022-23, representing nearly 24.2 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Budget estimates for 2023-24 placed the total debt at Rs 2,85,885 crore, rising to Rs 3,17,982 crore in 2024-25. Projections indicate the debt will reach Rs 3.52 lakh crore by 2025-26 and could rise to Rs 3.91 lakh crore by 2026-27.

Why is the debt rising?

The primary reasons for the increase in Haryana's debt are debt servicing (repayment of existing loans), welfare schemes (including subsidies), and fiscal deficit. In the 2026-27 budget, the state's total debt was estimated at approximately Rs 3,91,000 crore.

Haryana's rising debt YoY (ETV Bharat Graphics)

A significant portion of new loans raised goes towards repaying installments and interest on existing debt. According to the Haryana budget for 2026-27, nearly 30 per cent is spent solely on debt servicing. Substantial funds are also allocated to schemes such as social security pensions for the elderly, and the recently launched 'Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana', under which eligible women receive Rs 2,100 per month.

Budget allocation by department for 2026 (ETV Bharat Graphics)

There is a significant gap between the state's own earnings and expenditure. For the year 2026-27, the state's total budget stands at Rs 2,23,658 crore, while the fiscal deficit is projected at Rs 40,293 crore (2.65 per cent of GSDP).

What do the debt parameters indicate?

According to the government's financial management data, all fiscal parameters — with the exception of the revenue deficit — fall within the limits prescribed by the 15th and 16th Finance Commissions under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. Haryana's fiscal deficit was estimated at 2.66 per cent for 2025-26 and is projected at 2.65 per cent for 2026-27. This remains within the 3.0 per cent limit set by the FRBM Act.

Haryana's Debt-GSDP ratio (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The primary deficit — calculated by deducting interest payments from the fiscal deficit — is estimated to be 0.73 per cent of GSDP in 2026-27.