Mounting Debt Servicing And Welfare Schemes Raise Fiscal Concerns For Haryana
Haryana state manages FRBM limits via 6 per cent sectoral growth despite mounting welfare debts, writes Vishal Sen.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Chandigarh: Mounting debt remains a cause for concern for Haryana, which ranks 11th on NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index. The distribution of 'freebies', despite the heavy debt burden, appears to be taking a toll on the state's economic health.
A look at debt figures since 2014 reveals that the total debt has surged from approximately Rs 70,000 crore to nearly Rs 4 lakh crore — an increase of about Rs 3.30 lakh crore over the last 12 years. In terms of per capita figures, the debt burden on each resident of Haryana stands at approximately Rs 1.37 lakh.
Although the state has managed to keep its debt within prescribed limits during this period, the figure continues to rise. The state's debt, which was Rs 2,39,000 crore in 2021-22, climbed to Rs 2.56 lakh crore by 2022-23, representing nearly 24.2 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
Budget estimates for 2023-24 placed the total debt at Rs 2,85,885 crore, rising to Rs 3,17,982 crore in 2024-25. Projections indicate the debt will reach Rs 3.52 lakh crore by 2025-26 and could rise to Rs 3.91 lakh crore by 2026-27.
Why is the debt rising?
The primary reasons for the increase in Haryana's debt are debt servicing (repayment of existing loans), welfare schemes (including subsidies), and fiscal deficit. In the 2026-27 budget, the state's total debt was estimated at approximately Rs 3,91,000 crore.
A significant portion of new loans raised goes towards repaying installments and interest on existing debt. According to the Haryana budget for 2026-27, nearly 30 per cent is spent solely on debt servicing. Substantial funds are also allocated to schemes such as social security pensions for the elderly, and the recently launched 'Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana', under which eligible women receive Rs 2,100 per month.
There is a significant gap between the state's own earnings and expenditure. For the year 2026-27, the state's total budget stands at Rs 2,23,658 crore, while the fiscal deficit is projected at Rs 40,293 crore (2.65 per cent of GSDP).
What do the debt parameters indicate?
According to the government's financial management data, all fiscal parameters — with the exception of the revenue deficit — fall within the limits prescribed by the 15th and 16th Finance Commissions under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. Haryana's fiscal deficit was estimated at 2.66 per cent for 2025-26 and is projected at 2.65 per cent for 2026-27. This remains within the 3.0 per cent limit set by the FRBM Act.
The primary deficit — calculated by deducting interest payments from the fiscal deficit — is estimated to be 0.73 per cent of GSDP in 2026-27.
While Haryana's debt continues to rise, the state's growth rate has consistently remained above 6 per cent. The government's efforts to foster balanced economic growth across all sectors have resulted in a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7 per cent in the GSDP between FY2014-15 and 2025-26.
The state's total budget for the year 2026-27 stands at Rs 2,23,658 crore. Haryana contributes approximately 3.8 per cent to the national GDP.
While Haryana’s debt is a reality, there are specific sectors helping to alleviate the pressure of rising debt.
Consider four key sectors which contribute significantly to the state government's revenue.
Of the sectors making major contributions to Haryana's economy, the service sector comes top, accounting for 51-54 per cent of the state's GSDP. This includes IT, ITES, banking, real estate, trade, education, healthcare, and tourism.
The manufacturing and industrial sector — which manufactures over 50 per cent of the country's passenger cars and tractors — comes next, contributing 27-29 per cent to Haryana's GSDP.
Agriculture and allied activities also make a vital contribution, accounting for 16-17 per cent of the total. This sector — comprising wheat, paddy, and cotton cultivation, as well as the export of nearly 60 per cent of the country's Basmati rice — forms the backbone of the rural economy and food security.
With Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, and Sonipat serving as India's leading automobile hubs, the auto-component sector also makes a significant contribution, driving Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and fostering high-skill employment.
For the 16th Finance Commission (2026-2031), GoI hasn’t set a specific debt-to-GSDP limit, while for the year 2026-27, the ratio is projected to be 25.68 per cent for the state.
State Expenditure
According to the 2026-27 budget, Haryana's expenditure — which stands at Rs 1.87 lakh crore — significantly exceeds its revenue, which stands at Rs 1.46 lakh crore. A substantial portion of the budget has been allocated for interest payments (Rs 29,266.62 crore), pensions (Rs 17,430 crore), and repayment of public debt (Rs 36,101.68 crore).
Haryana spends significantly on social welfare schemes and programmes offering free benefits. In Haryana's 2026-27 budget, expenditure on welfare schemes and free amenities is projected to remain at 2.4 per cent of the GSDP.
The largest share of this spending goes towards the 'Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana', with a budget allocation of Rs 6,500 crore — up from Rs 5,000 crore in FY2025-26. A significant portion of the state budget is also allocated to monthly social security pensions, like those provided to the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities.
What do economic experts say?
Economic affairs expert Bimal Anjum said that debt incurred by any state cannot be viewed positively, as it must be repaid — whether through installments or other methods — along with accumulating interest. However, he notes that the purpose for which the loan is taken is crucial. Borrowing for basic development is not considered detrimental, while borrowing to fund social welfare schemes is generally viewed unfavourably. While the infusion of funds into the market is seen as economically positive, running an economy by relying on future debt is not an ideal strategy.
Number one in GST collection
Haryana ranks first in the country in terms of GST growth rate. In the first quarter of FY2026-27, the state recorded an impressive growth of 32 per cent, surpassing the national average of 18 per cent. Haryana's SGST collection for the first quarter totalled Rs 14,545 crore, compared to Rs 11,028 crore during the same quarter in 2025-26.
Regarding monthly figures, collections stood at approximately Rs 5,914 crore in April; Rs 4,456 crore in May and Rs 4,175 crore in June. The state contributes around 7.4 per cent to the nation's total GST revenue, despite accounting for only 1.34 per cent of the country's land area and 2.2 per cent of its population.
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