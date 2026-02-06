Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Construction Pit In Delhi, AAP Alleges Govt Negligence
The victim's family said they searched for him throughout the night but were informed around 7.30 AM about his body being found in the pit.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST|
Updated : February 6, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for construction work in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, who works at the call centre of a private bank, police said, adding that the incident occurred when he was returning home from work.
Preliminary investigation suggests the pit was dug at a DJB construction site and barricaded too, a senior police officer said.
However, the Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident and assured strict punishment against whosoever is found guilty.
जोगिंदर सिंह मार्ग पर जल बोर्ड के चल रहे काम के दौरान गड्ढे में गिरकर एक युवक की दुःखद मृत्यु से मैं बहुत आहत हूँ। मैं घटनास्थल पर था और मृतक के परिवारजनों से मिला हूँ। मुख्यमंत्री @rekhagupta जी और पूरी सरकार इस दुख की घड़ी में इस परिवार के साथ खड़ी है। घटना की जाँच के निर्देश… pic.twitter.com/bp5sEpJ29k— Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) February 6, 2026
Urban Development minister Ashish Sood expressed that he was deeply hurt by the death of the youth under such cimcumstances on Joginder Singh Marg. "I visited the accident site and also met the family members of the deceased. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the entire Delhi government stand with the family. An order has been issued to conduct a thorough probe into the incident, and the guilty will be punished strictly," the minister said in a post on X.
Following the incident, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the Delhi government, alleging negligence and linking the death to earlier similar incidents involving open construction pits.
Just another innocent bread-earner— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 6, 2026
The main road under Delhi Govt’s PWD, and was dug up by DJB. Local RWAs had complained multiple times to the authorities about this danger but who listens ?
This tragedy was waiting to happen. Inspite of complaints, this death trap was not… https://t.co/4KcPAtLIVV
"This tragedy was waiting to happen. Inspite of complaints, this death trap was not properly barricaded to prevent loss of lives. Imagine the family and small kids of this man who must have been waiting all night for him, anxious for him to return home. And they will wait for their lives now," the AAP leader wrote on X.
Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, considering the seriousness of the incident, has constituted a high-level investigation committee and directed the department to submit a detailed report by this evening. He stated that there will be no compromise on the safety of citizens and that strict action will be taken against those found negligent.
A serious view has been taken of the tragic accident at the Janakpuri Line Rehabilitation Project site.— Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) February 6, 2026
Delhi Jal Board has constituted a high-level Inquiry Committee to ensure a transparent investigation into the incident.
The Committee has been directed to:
• Inspect the…
“The Committee has been directed to inspect the accident site immediately, review safety arrangements, barricading, signage and traffic management, verify compliance with all safety norms, fix responsibility wherever lapses are found, and recommend strict corrective and disciplinary action,” he said.
Meanwhile, the victim's family has alleged negligence on part of the DJB and also suspects foul play in his death. According to the victim's family, Kamal was returning home late Thursday night from his office in Rohini and was in constant touch with them. However, when he did not reach home until late night, his relatives began searching for him and visited several police stations, including Janakpuri, Sagarpur, Vikas Puri and Rohini. The family said they searched for Kamal throughout the night but were informed around 7.30 AM about his body being found in the pit.
Police said all angles, including the allegations raised by the family, are being examined. "We are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact sequence of events," the officer said.
The incident comes just weeks after the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida's Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.
