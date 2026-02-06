ETV Bharat / bharat

Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Construction Pit In Delhi, AAP Alleges Govt Negligence

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for construction work in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, who works at the call centre of a private bank, police said, adding that the incident occurred when he was returning home from work.

Preliminary investigation suggests the pit was dug at a DJB construction site and barricaded too, a senior police officer said.

However, the Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident and assured strict punishment against whosoever is found guilty.

Urban Development minister Ashish Sood expressed that he was deeply hurt by the death of the youth under such cimcumstances on Joginder Singh Marg. "I visited the accident site and also met the family members of the deceased. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the entire Delhi government stand with the family. An order has been issued to conduct a thorough probe into the incident, and the guilty will be punished strictly," the minister said in a post on X.

Following the incident, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the Delhi government, alleging negligence and linking the death to earlier similar incidents involving open construction pits.