ETV Bharat / bharat

Motorcade Rehearsal Ahead Of BRICS Summit: Delhi Traffic Police Lists 22 Diversion Points And Over 35 Affected Roads

Delhi Traffic Police personnel manage traffic during preparations for the BRICS Summit in the capital. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Preparations to finalise security and traffic arrangements for the BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held in the capital from September 11 to 13, have gathered pace. As part of the preparations, the Delhi Traffic Police will conduct a motorcade rehearsal today. As a result, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place on several major roads in Delhi from 3 pm to 8 pm today.

The Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to plan their routes before leaving home and allow extra time for their journeys.

According to the police, motorcades will depart from 12 designated locations at 10:30 am for Bharat Mandapam. Police conducted a return-journey rehearsal from Bharat Mandapam to these locations at 3:30 pm. The exercise created 22 diversion points across Delhi to ensure the motorcades move safely and smoothly. Special attention was also given to minimising inconvenience to the general public.

The motorcade rehearsal is part of the security preparations for the BRICS Summit, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

Traffic movement will also be affected on more than 35 major roads. The police will work to minimise inconvenience to the public during the motorcade.

Major Roads Likely To Be Affected