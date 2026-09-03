Motorcade Rehearsal Ahead Of BRICS Summit: Delhi Traffic Police Lists 22 Diversion Points And Over 35 Affected Roads
Commuters in Delhi may face regulated traffic today as police conduct a motorcade rehearsal ahead of the BRICS Summit in September.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
New Delhi: Preparations to finalise security and traffic arrangements for the BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held in the capital from September 11 to 13, have gathered pace. As part of the preparations, the Delhi Traffic Police will conduct a motorcade rehearsal today. As a result, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place on several major roads in Delhi from 3 pm to 8 pm today.
The Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to plan their routes before leaving home and allow extra time for their journeys.
Urgent Traffic Advisory for BRICS Summit 2026— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 2, 2026
In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 3 2026 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi.
Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, allow… pic.twitter.com/T1IxS7e9Mr
According to the police, motorcades will depart from 12 designated locations at 10:30 am for Bharat Mandapam. Police conducted a return-journey rehearsal from Bharat Mandapam to these locations at 3:30 pm. The exercise created 22 diversion points across Delhi to ensure the motorcades move safely and smoothly. Special attention was also given to minimising inconvenience to the general public.
The motorcade rehearsal is part of the security preparations for the BRICS Summit, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.
Traffic movement will also be affected on more than 35 major roads. The police will work to minimise inconvenience to the public during the motorcade.
Major Roads Likely To Be Affected
The major roads include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramania Bharati Marg, Mathura Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, Panchsheel Marg, KG Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.
The Traffic Police has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel on these routes during the rehearsal. Those who need to travel have been advised to check alternative routes in advance and, if possible, use the Metro and other forms of public transport. People have also been urged to follow the instructions of traffic police personnel deployed on the spot.
🚔@dtptraffic conducted the first Joint Motorcade Rehearsal with @MEAIndia to fine-tune security, traffic management and coordinated movement arrangements for the upcoming BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 2, 2026
Motorcades moved from 12 designated locations across Delhi, with… pic.twitter.com/gjoFYE6zTQ
Diversions At 22 Locations
Under the traffic arrangements, vehicles will be diverted through alternative routes at several locations, including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Outer Circle, Janpath-Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital Roundabout, Vande Mataram Marg-Simon Bolivar Marg and Dhaula Kuan.
According to the Traffic Police, emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage. The motorcade rehearsal aims to test the routes prepared for VVIP movement during the summit, the diversion arrangements, and coordination among various agencies.
In view of the movement of foreign guests and delegates during the BRICS Summit, the Delhi Police and Traffic Police have prepared an extensive security and traffic plan. The September 3 rehearsal is an important part of these preparations.
Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Zone-II), Dinesh Kumar Gupta, said the Delhi Traffic Police is maintaining continuous coordination with security agencies and the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the BRICS Summit.
He said the joint motorcade rehearsal aims to ensure traffic and security arrangements remain fully organised during the summit. He clarified that, along with ensuring the motorcade moves safely, the convenience of citizens will also receive due attention.
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