Mother-in-law Can’t Be Evicted From House Even If Daughter-in-law Holds Title To Property: Himachal HC
The court remarked that the definition of ‘shared household’ is determined not by property ownership, but by existence of a domestic relationship and living together.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has held that a mother-in-law cannot be evicted from a house simply because the daughter-in-law holds the title to the property.
The court clarified that if a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law have lived together in a house under a "domestic relationship", the mother-in-law cannot be evicted solely on the grounds that the house is registered in the daughter-in-law's name.
A single-judge bench of Justice Rakesh Kainthla upheld the orders of the lower courts and dismissed the daughter-in-law's petition, which had been filed by Surbhi Bedi from Mandi. The court remarked that the definition of a "shared household" is determined not by property ownership, but by the existence of a domestic relationship and the fact of living together.
As a result, the mother-in-law has a right to reside in the shared household and cannot be forcibly evicted.
HC Cites Two Supreme Court Judgments
In its verdict, Justice Kainthla's bench noted that the objective of the Domestic Violence Act is to protect women's housing rights. The court cited two landmark Supreme Court judgments in this matter: “Satish Chandra Ahuja vs. Sneha Ahuja” and “Prabha Tyagi vs. Kamlesh Devi”.
The court observed that a shared household is a place where the parties have lived together in a domestic relationship at any point, regardless of whether the property is owned by only one of the parties. It clarified that a mother-in-law, daughter-in-law, wife, mother, daughter, or any other female member of a joint family possesses the right to reside in the shared household.
Evicting a woman from such a house without following due process of law would constitute a violation of her rights. The court also held that a daughter-in-law cannot evict her mother-in-law from the shared household by inducting a tenant, and affirmed that the lower court's order restoring joint possession was entirely correct.
Arguments And Counters
In her petition, the daughter-in-law argued that the house in dispute was constructed on land purchased with her own earnings. Therefore, it could not be classified as a shared household. He argued that the mother-in-law did not have the right to file a petition against her under the Domestic Violence Act and that the lower courts had granted her relief based on a misinterpretation of the law.
Conversely, the mother-in-law had alleged in her petition that after her son’s marriage, they all lived in the same house, but the daughter-in-law later forcibly evicted her on November 7, 2025, after letting out a portion of the house to a tenant. On these grounds, she had sought protection and the restoration of joint possession of the shared household under the Domestic Violence Act — relief the courts granted.
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