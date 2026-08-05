ETV Bharat / bharat

Mother-in-law Can’t Be Evicted From House Even If Daughter-in-law Holds Title To Property: Himachal HC

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has held that a mother-in-law cannot be evicted from a house simply because the daughter-in-law holds the title to the property.

The court clarified that if a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law have lived together in a house under a "domestic relationship", the mother-in-law cannot be evicted solely on the grounds that the house is registered in the daughter-in-law's name.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rakesh Kainthla upheld the orders of the lower courts and dismissed the daughter-in-law's petition, which had been filed by Surbhi Bedi from Mandi. The court remarked that the definition of a "shared household" is determined not by property ownership, but by the existence of a domestic relationship and the fact of living together.

As a result, the mother-in-law has a right to reside in the shared household and cannot be forcibly evicted.

HC Cites Two Supreme Court Judgments

In its verdict, Justice Kainthla's bench noted that the objective of the Domestic Violence Act is to protect women's housing rights. The court cited two landmark Supreme Court judgments in this matter: “Satish Chandra Ahuja vs. Sneha Ahuja” and “Prabha Tyagi vs. Kamlesh Devi”.