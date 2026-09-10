ETV Bharat / bharat

'Moth Bean Emerges As Climate-Resilient Crop For Arid Farms': ICAR-CAZRI Director HS Jat

New Delhi: As erratic rainfall becomes increasingly common across parts of India's drylands, scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) are finding hope in an often-overlooked pulse crop - moth bean.

Experimental fields have demonstrated the crop's remarkable resilience to prolonged dry spells and low rainfall, suggesting that improved moth bean varieties could play a greater role in safeguarding farmers' livelihoods in India's arid regions in the future.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, ICAR-CAZRI Director HS Jat said new moth bean varieties Moth Bean 4, 5, 6 and 7, are being cultivated as a pulse crop across around 10 lakh hectares in India. The crop is primarily grown in areas receiving between 150 mm and 250 mm of annual rainfall, making it particularly suited to India's harsh desert environment.

“Its major cultivation belts are Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, along with some parts of Gujarat, where sandy soils and shifting sand dunes dominate the landscape. Unlike many conventional crops, moth bean completes its life cycle in just 50–60 days, making it particularly suited to short and uncertain rainy seasons,” Jat said.

Moth bean being cultivated as a pulse crop (Special Arrangement)

The new varieties have a maximum water requirement of not more than 15–20 centimetres but their resilience extends beyond low water consumption.

According to Jat, the crop can withstand long gaps between rainfall events. Even if rainfall occurs and the next spell arrives after 20 days, followed by another five-centimetre shower several days later, the crop can continue to sustain itself.

Another factor contributing to the crop's popularity is its taste and texture. “The crop has a distinctive crunchiness and better taste, which has made it popular in a range of food products. It is widely used in fast-food preparations, snacks and traditional products such as bhujiyas,” Jat said.

While there is no specific data available on the quantity of moth bean exported, Jat said the grain is exported to countries in Europe and the US, where it is used as a breakfast grain and in sprouted-seed products. Its use in foreign markets is primarily linked to sprouted seeds and consumption as a grain, he said.