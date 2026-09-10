'Moth Bean Emerges As Climate-Resilient Crop For Arid Farms': ICAR-CAZRI Director HS Jat
The factor contributing to the crop's popularity is its taste and texture due to which, it is used for preparing snacks, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
New Delhi: As erratic rainfall becomes increasingly common across parts of India's drylands, scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) are finding hope in an often-overlooked pulse crop - moth bean.
Experimental fields have demonstrated the crop's remarkable resilience to prolonged dry spells and low rainfall, suggesting that improved moth bean varieties could play a greater role in safeguarding farmers' livelihoods in India's arid regions in the future.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, ICAR-CAZRI Director HS Jat said new moth bean varieties Moth Bean 4, 5, 6 and 7, are being cultivated as a pulse crop across around 10 lakh hectares in India. The crop is primarily grown in areas receiving between 150 mm and 250 mm of annual rainfall, making it particularly suited to India's harsh desert environment.
“Its major cultivation belts are Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, along with some parts of Gujarat, where sandy soils and shifting sand dunes dominate the landscape. Unlike many conventional crops, moth bean completes its life cycle in just 50–60 days, making it particularly suited to short and uncertain rainy seasons,” Jat said.
The new varieties have a maximum water requirement of not more than 15–20 centimetres but their resilience extends beyond low water consumption.
According to Jat, the crop can withstand long gaps between rainfall events. Even if rainfall occurs and the next spell arrives after 20 days, followed by another five-centimetre shower several days later, the crop can continue to sustain itself.
Another factor contributing to the crop's popularity is its taste and texture. “The crop has a distinctive crunchiness and better taste, which has made it popular in a range of food products. It is widely used in fast-food preparations, snacks and traditional products such as bhujiyas,” Jat said.
While there is no specific data available on the quantity of moth bean exported, Jat said the grain is exported to countries in Europe and the US, where it is used as a breakfast grain and in sprouted-seed products. Its use in foreign markets is primarily linked to sprouted seeds and consumption as a grain, he said.
The combination of climate resilience, low water requirement, productivity and favourable taste and texture makes moth beans a potentially valuable crop for farmers in water-scarce regions.
Explaining the development of the improved varieties, Jat said research on moth beans has been underway since 2015, following which the new varieties were notified three years ago. Scientists tested the varieties at around eight to 10 different locations to assess their performance and productivity.
Researchers have identified five improved varieties of the crop and are currently evaluating their performance under extremely dry conditions. This season, a seed production programme was established on around 6–7 acres to meet an official seed production indent of around 26 quintals.
Jat highlighted the performance of the crop at the institute's experimental fields in Jodhpur. The district normally receives around 400 mm of rainfall, but this season it received only about 250 mm. Most of the effective rainfall occurred during the first few weeks after sowing.
A heavy shower of around 70 mm was followed by only light showers of less than 2 mm. Jat further said these light showers are not considered rainy days because they contribute very little to soil moisture.
The crop was sown on July 10, and after August 3, the experimental fields received virtually no rainfall. “There had not been “a single drop” of rain for nearly 35 days, yet the moth bean crop continued to stand in the field without additional irrigation,” he said.
Based on yield estimates from 2 × 2 square metre sampling plots, scientists expect production of around 10 quintals per acre. This compares with a national average productivity of about 3.3 quintals per acre. If the estimates are confirmed after harvest, the experimental plots could produce nearly seven quintals per acre more than the national average, Jat added.
He attributed the performance to breeding efforts focused not only on productivity but also on resilience. Unlike irrigated agricultural regions such as Punjab and Haryana, where breeding programmes largely focus on achieving higher yields, crop improvement in arid ecosystems places greater emphasis on maintaining stable production under harsh environmental conditions.
The contrast with other crops grown at the same experimental farm has been particularly striking. According to Jat, bajra failed to perform, moong bean produced only one or two pods before drying up, and nearly half of the guar crop died, while the surviving plants showed poor growth under the low-rainfall conditions.
“India's arid ecosystem covers around 32 million acres, extending across Rajasthan, Gujarat and small pockets of central India. Characterised by sandy soils and extremely low rainfall, these landscapes are among the most vulnerable to climate variability,” Jat said.
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