ETV Bharat / bharat

Most Unfortunate: Supreme Court Expresses Discontent Over Ministry’s Grip On NCLT Administration

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is unfortunate that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) wants to have a grip over the administration of the institution, while expressing concern over the functioning of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana orally observed, "The ministry wants to have a grip over (the institution)…. And that's what's most unfortunate.”

The bench said that it is compelled to observe that the institution has been completely controlled by MCA, which is the problem, and it is impinging on the autonomy of the institution.

The bench made these oral observations after a counsel appearing in a connected petition raised concerns over outsourcing NCLT staff recruitment to a private company.

"I know how contractors play their hands. They don't care about judicial/technical members. Complete autonomy must be with presidents. They can take UPSC/SSC. The tribunal has been completely hijacked by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs,” observed the CJI orally.

It was argued before the bench that the ministry awarded a contract in October to a foreign company operating in India for deploying administrative personnel, including deputy registrars, assistant registrars, and stenographers. It was also argued that the arrangement could result in displacing existing contractual employees starting in November.

The bench asked whether contractual employees who have not undergone a competitive recruitment process could claim regularisation or a right to continue in service.

"We will not allow you people to continue; we will not allow these private contractors to continue. Let the reference come from the NCLT President,” observed the bench, adding that the entire power of appointment must be with the President only.

The bench expressed its discontent regarding the conduct of certain contractual employees and referred to instances where judicial records had allegedly been removed and criminal cases were registered.