Most Road Accidents Linked To Disregard Of Road Safety Norms: Gadkari in LS

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said most road accidents are linked to behaviour of people, who often disregard safety norms, and asked Lok Sabha MPs to undertake road safety campaigns in their constituencies.

Lamenting that every year 5 lakh road accidents take place and 1.80 lakh lives, mostly of young people, are lost, Gadkari urged Speaker Om Birla to hold a separate discussion on road safety measures to get suggestions from MPs to deal with the problem.

"I have to say this with profound grief that road accidents are linked to human behaviour. There is no regard for road safety rules. About 1.80 lakh lives are lost every year in road accidents which is more than the lives lost in any war or Covid pandemic. Young people are losing lives," the minister said during Question Hour in the Lower House.

Replying to a question by BJP MP Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal on road safety, Gadkari said the age group of 18-34 years account for 66 per cent of road accident deaths. He said even though the ministry is undertaking campaigns to educate and sensitise people about road safety norms, but not much improvement is being seen.