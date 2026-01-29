ETV Bharat / bharat

Most Mental Illnesses Begin Before 25, 60% Disorders Found In People Under 35: Experts At ANCIPS 2026

New Delhi: A worrying picture of India's mental health came to light on Wednesday at the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS) here, where leading mental health experts revealed that nearly 60 percent of mental disorders in the country are found in people below the age of 35.

Official survey data shared during high-level scientific discussions highlighted that mental illness in India is no longer limited to later stages of life, but is increasingly affecting teenagers and young people during crucial years of their lives. The four-day national conference is being held from January 28 to 31 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, with thousands of psychiatrists, doctors, researchers and policymakers from across the country taking part.

At ANCIPS 2026, experts highlighted that mental disorders often appear at a young age, usually during teenage years or early adulthood, with the average age of onset between 19 and 20 years. Global and Indian studies presented at the conference showed a serious situation. A large international study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, which tracked more than seven lakh people, found that nearly 34.6 percent of mental disorders begin before the age of 14, 48.4 percent before 18, and 62.5 percent by the age of 25.

These findings show that for most patients, mental illness begins much before adulthood and silently affects careers, relationships and quality of life.

Mental Disorders Start Early In Life

Experts said that by the age of 25, most cases of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), anxiety and eating disorders have already appeared. Depression, substance use disorders and behavioural addictions are also being seen at younger ages than before. The Indian Psychiatric Society warned that when mental disorders start early and remain untreated, they often become long-term, leading to lifelong disability and heavy social and economic costs.

Suicide Is Third Leading Cause of Death Among Young People

Dr Deepak Raheja, Organising Secretary of ANCIPS 2026 Delhi and Director of Hope Care India, cautioned that these figures demand urgent attention and solutions. "When 60 percent of mental disorders affect people below 35 years, it clearly shows that India's mental health crisis begins much earlier than we think. These are the years when people are studying, building careers and contributing to society," he said.

"Early identification, school and college-based mental health programmes, and removing stigma are no longer optional. They are necessary if we want to protect the future of the nation," he added.