Most Mental Illnesses Begin Before 25, 60% Disorders Found In People Under 35: Experts At ANCIPS 2026
According to World Health Organisation (WHO) data, suicide is now the third leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29 years
Published : January 29, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
New Delhi: A worrying picture of India's mental health came to light on Wednesday at the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS) here, where leading mental health experts revealed that nearly 60 percent of mental disorders in the country are found in people below the age of 35.
Official survey data shared during high-level scientific discussions highlighted that mental illness in India is no longer limited to later stages of life, but is increasingly affecting teenagers and young people during crucial years of their lives. The four-day national conference is being held from January 28 to 31 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, with thousands of psychiatrists, doctors, researchers and policymakers from across the country taking part.
At ANCIPS 2026, experts highlighted that mental disorders often appear at a young age, usually during teenage years or early adulthood, with the average age of onset between 19 and 20 years. Global and Indian studies presented at the conference showed a serious situation. A large international study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, which tracked more than seven lakh people, found that nearly 34.6 percent of mental disorders begin before the age of 14, 48.4 percent before 18, and 62.5 percent by the age of 25.
These findings show that for most patients, mental illness begins much before adulthood and silently affects careers, relationships and quality of life.
Mental Disorders Start Early In Life
Experts said that by the age of 25, most cases of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), anxiety and eating disorders have already appeared. Depression, substance use disorders and behavioural addictions are also being seen at younger ages than before. The Indian Psychiatric Society warned that when mental disorders start early and remain untreated, they often become long-term, leading to lifelong disability and heavy social and economic costs.
Suicide Is Third Leading Cause of Death Among Young People
Dr Deepak Raheja, Organising Secretary of ANCIPS 2026 Delhi and Director of Hope Care India, cautioned that these figures demand urgent attention and solutions. "When 60 percent of mental disorders affect people below 35 years, it clearly shows that India's mental health crisis begins much earlier than we think. These are the years when people are studying, building careers and contributing to society," he said.
"Early identification, school and college-based mental health programmes, and removing stigma are no longer optional. They are necessary if we want to protect the future of the nation," he added.
Digital Use Linked To Rising Mental Health Problems
At the conference, mental health experts threw light on World Health Organisation (WHO) data, which suggests that suicide is now the third leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29 years, making mental health challenges among youths a public health emergency. This has been attributed this to academic pressure, social isolation, excessive digital use, substance abuse and unresolved emotional distress.
Data further revealed a significant increase in psychological stress among young adults over the last few years. Studies indicate that between 2011 and 2021, there was a 101.7 percent increase in frequent mental distress among people aged 18 to 25 years.
Experts at ANCIPS also stated that the combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty and changing social structures has further increased stress, anxiety and depression in this age group.
Dr Nimesh G Desai, Chairman of the Organising Committee of ANCIPS 2026 and former Director of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), noted that ignoring mental illnesses at a young age may have long-term impact on mind and body. He said that excessive use of digital devices and growing dependence on the virtual world will further increase mental health problems in the future.
"One major reason for the rising cases in India is lack of awareness about timely treatment. Almost all mental disorders can be treated successfully and patients can lead normal lives with early diagnosis. Mental disorders that begin in youth, if not treated early, often last for a lifetime," the expert said, adding that this affects not only individuals, but also families, workplaces and the overall productivity of the country.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
