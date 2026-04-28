Most Himalayan States Comply With Sustainable Tourism Norms, Arunachal Pradesh Yet to Respond
Himalayan states are implementing EATIHR recommendations to curb environmental damage, while Arunachal Pradesh remains non-compliant despite repeated government reminders, reports Santu Das.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Most Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) States and Union Territories (UTs) are implementing recommendations from the Environmental Assessment of Tourism in the Indian Himalayan Region (EATIHR) report to promote sustainable tourism and protect the environment, according to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland, which are considered part of the IHR, have complied with the recommendations made in the EATIHR report. However, Arunachal Pradesh has not complied.
The frontier state, despite repeated reminders from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has not filed its compliance report.
Environmental Concerns In Himalayan Tourism
The Himalayan region offers a wide array of opportunities for contemporary travellers, including unique cultural sites, trekking, skiing, kayaking, rock climbing, mountain biking, bungee jumping, paragliding, and various other modern sports that have emerged in recent years.
Concurrently, certain adverse effects in some towns and tourist destinations are associated with the prevailing type of tourism in the IHR. These challenges include problems related to solid waste, air and water pollution, deteriorated watersheds, and the exhaustion of natural resources, biodiversity, and ecosystem services, among other concerns.
Unscientific plastic disposal is causing soil and water pollution in the IHR and impacting its biodiversity.
Background Of The EATIHR Report
Notably, the EATIHR report was prepared by the Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Almora, in 2022, for the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), following a petition registered before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in response to a report that claimed significant environmental damage in eco-sensitive Himalayan states due to unregulated tourism activities.
In its action taken report submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Ministry stated that the recommendations of the EATIHR have been implemented by various states and UTs through policy reforms, infrastructure development, and environmental management interventions.
The Ministry said the actions reported by the states/UTs demonstrate a gradual transition towards sustainable tourism practices, environmental conservation and capacity-based planning in ecologically sensitive Himalayan regions.
The compliance reports have been received from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland. The compliance report from Arunachal Pradesh is still awaited despite repeated reminders and follow-up communications, it said.
Compliance Reports Of A Few States/UTs
Ladakh
Mentioning Ladakh, the Ministry stated that the recommendations primarily focused on carrying capacity assessments of major tourist destinations such as Pangong Tso Lake, Nubra, Siachen Valley, Kargil, Drass, Umlingla Pass, and prominent monasteries like Hemis, Alchi, Lamayuru, Shey, and Thiksay.
In response, the UT administration established waste segregation systems under the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin Phase II, launched Project Tsangda for rural solid waste management, and initiated carrying capacity studies. Additional measures include 23 winter-friendly water ATMs, an Integrated Solid Waste Management Plant, and shredding plastic for road construction, it said.
Jammu And Kashmir
In Jammu and Kashmir, the recommendations emphasised prior monitoring of tourist inflows at pilgrimage sites such as Shri Amarnath Ji and Mata Vaishno Devi, water-quality assessment of wetlands around Srinagar, air-quality monitoring, biodiversity protection in national parks and sanctuaries, and the promotion of low-emission vehicles, according to the Ministry.
Actions taken include regulating pilgrim numbers, managing scientific waste, wetland management through rainwater harvesting and check dams, satisfactory air quality monitoring, and protected areas operating on permit-based entry. Additionally, promoting EVs through road tax exemptions and automated testing stations supports low-emission transport.
Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh, the recommendations emphasised regulating mass tourism in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Kinnaur; promoting eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and pilgrimage tourism; and assessing the carrying capacity of key destinations.
The State implemented the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Policy 2019 and revised the Eco-Tourism Policy 2024 to encourage renewable energy adoption, zero-waste destinations, and community-based models. Environmental carrying capacity studies are ongoing at Manali Wildlife Sanctuary, Colonel Sher Jung National Park, and Renukaji Wildlife Sanctuary.
Solid waste management through waste-to-energy initiatives, the introduction of electric buses and CNG vehicles, CETPs, awareness campaigns, and the preparation of the Environmental Master Plan further strengthen sustainable tourism.
Uttarakhand
According to the Ministry, in Uttarakhand, recommendations focused on promoting clean-energy vehicles, continuous air and water quality monitoring, sustainable wastewater management, low-carbon energy practices for high-altitude treks, and institutional capacity building.
Actions include operating 197 buses, including 100 new BS-VI diesel buses and 20 mini-AC buses; promoting electric vehicles for door-to-door waste collection; continuously monitoring 79 surface water and 46 groundwater locations; implementing the Uttarakhand Trekking Rules 2025; and capacity-building programs for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and LiFE promotion.
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