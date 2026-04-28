ETV Bharat / bharat

Most Himalayan States Comply With Sustainable Tourism Norms, Arunachal Pradesh Yet to Respond

New Delhi: Most Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) States and Union Territories (UTs) are implementing recommendations from the Environmental Assessment of Tourism in the Indian Himalayan Region (EATIHR) report to promote sustainable tourism and protect the environment, according to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland, which are considered part of the IHR, have complied with the recommendations made in the EATIHR report. However, Arunachal Pradesh has not complied.

The frontier state, despite repeated reminders from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has not filed its compliance report.

Environmental Concerns In Himalayan Tourism

The Himalayan region offers a wide array of opportunities for contemporary travellers, including unique cultural sites, trekking, skiing, kayaking, rock climbing, mountain biking, bungee jumping, paragliding, and various other modern sports that have emerged in recent years.

Concurrently, certain adverse effects in some towns and tourist destinations are associated with the prevailing type of tourism in the IHR. These challenges include problems related to solid waste, air and water pollution, deteriorated watersheds, and the exhaustion of natural resources, biodiversity, and ecosystem services, among other concerns.

Unscientific plastic disposal is causing soil and water pollution in the IHR and impacting its biodiversity.

Background Of The EATIHR Report

Notably, the EATIHR report was prepared by the Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Almora, in 2022, for the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), following a petition registered before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in response to a report that claimed significant environmental damage in eco-sensitive Himalayan states due to unregulated tourism activities.

In its action taken report submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Ministry stated that the recommendations of the EATIHR have been implemented by various states and UTs through policy reforms, infrastructure development, and environmental management interventions.

The Ministry said the actions reported by the states/UTs demonstrate a gradual transition towards sustainable tourism practices, environmental conservation and capacity-based planning in ecologically sensitive Himalayan regions.

The compliance reports have been received from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland. The compliance report from Arunachal Pradesh is still awaited despite repeated reminders and follow-up communications, it said.

Compliance Reports Of A Few States/UTs