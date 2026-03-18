ETV Bharat / bharat

Most Central Observers Reached Respective Assembly Constituencies: Election Commission

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said most of the central observers appointed for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal, and bypolls in eight seats in six states, including Karnataka and Maharashtra, have reached their respective constituencies.

The poll body has deployed 1,111 observers to function as its eyes and ears in ensuring a free and fair poll process. "Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar directed to ensure that the elections are violence-free and inducement-free so that each elector votes without fear or favour. Observers will serve to meet this objective," the ECI said.

The observers will share their contact details and meet the candidates, political parties or their representatives or any member of the public to hear their election-related grievances at a specified time every day, it added.

According to ECI, the total deployment includes 557 general observers, 188 police observers, and 366 expenditure observers. "To ensure the smooth and orderly progress of the various phases of elections in five states/UTs, over 25 lakh election officials have been deployed. The total electors eligible to vote in these elections are over 17.4 crores. This amounts to nearly one election official for every 70 electors," the poll panel added.