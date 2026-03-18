Most Central Observers Reached Respective Assembly Constituencies: Election Commission
They will share their contact details and meet the candidates and political parties to hear about their election-related grievances at a specified time every day.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said most of the central observers appointed for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal, and bypolls in eight seats in six states, including Karnataka and Maharashtra, have reached their respective constituencies.
The poll body has deployed 1,111 observers to function as its eyes and ears in ensuring a free and fair poll process. "Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar directed to ensure that the elections are violence-free and inducement-free so that each elector votes without fear or favour. Observers will serve to meet this objective," the ECI said.
The observers will share their contact details and meet the candidates, political parties or their representatives or any member of the public to hear their election-related grievances at a specified time every day, it added.
According to ECI, the total deployment includes 557 general observers, 188 police observers, and 366 expenditure observers. "To ensure the smooth and orderly progress of the various phases of elections in five states/UTs, over 25 lakh election officials have been deployed. The total electors eligible to vote in these elections are over 17.4 crores. This amounts to nearly one election official for every 70 electors," the poll panel added.
The deployment also includes nearly 15 lakh polling personnel, 8.5 lakh security personnel, 40,000 counting personnel, 49,000 micro observers, 21,000 sector officers, 15,000 micro-observers for counting, amongst other officials, it said. "The field-level election machinery, including over 2.18 lakh BLOs are available to the voters on a phone call and through the Book-a-call to BLO facility on the ECINet App. Call centre number +91 (STD Code) 1950 is also available for registering any complaint/query at the DEO/RO level," the ECI said.
All the personnel deployed shall be deemed to be on deputation to the Election Commission as per the provisions of Section 28A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it said.
Earlier, the poll had issued directions for the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for Assembly elections and bypolls, in a bid to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.
The Assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be held in a single phase, while in West Bengal, it would be conducted in two phases.
Also Read