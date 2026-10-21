MoS Defence Sanjay Seth Accuses Congress, Rahul Gandhi Of Attempting To Destabilise India
Seth criticised the Opposition's approach to judicial proceedings and alleged that affidavits submitted before the country's top court contained multiple errors.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Palamu: Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth raised serious questions in Palamu, Jharkhand on Wednesday, regarding protests led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress, and other organisations.
He alleged that attempts had been made to push India towards civil war and derail its economy using foreign funds.
The MoS said, "People across the country are visiting Durga Puja pandals, but the 'prince' has fled abroad. Rahul Gandhi posted no photograph or message on social media about Durga Puja. He should have been at a Durga Puja pandal, but he left the country. He does not like the country's festivals. Even during Parliament sessions, he leaves the country. Their mental balance has been disturbed because they are out of power."
Speaking about regime change, Seth said the country's people were united. He alleged that some people wanted to turn India into a country like France or Italy, but the country's youth understood what was happening.
He further alleged that foreign funds had been used in an attempt to push India into civil war and derail its economy.
Seth Calls Infiltrators Congress' Vote Bank
The Minister of State for Defence alleged that infiltrators had been a vote bank for the Congress. He said no infiltrator would be allowed to remain in the country and that they would be deported.
Seth alleged that those questioning the Election Commission's functioning had treated infiltrators as a vote bank. He said people did not want infiltrators to vote.
Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Seth said the process was ongoing. He questioned whether people from other countries should have the right to vote and whether they should be allowed to elect the country's Prime Minister and Chief Ministers. He said the public would not support such a situation.
Seth questioned the Opposition's intentions, asking where it wanted to take the country. He alleged that a substantial amount of wealth had been misappropriated and criticised the prospect of protests being held at the Supreme Court.
He said India's judicial system was among the best in the world. Referring to affidavits filed in the Supreme Court, Seth claimed that they contained errors, including what he described as "181-8 mistakes". The exact figure or intended reference was unclear in the statement provided.
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