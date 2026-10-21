ETV Bharat / bharat

MoS Defence Sanjay Seth Accuses Congress, Rahul Gandhi Of Attempting To Destabilise India

Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth addressed political issues during his visit to Palamu on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Palamu: Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth raised serious questions in Palamu, Jharkhand on Wednesday, regarding protests led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress, and other organisations.

He alleged that attempts had been made to push India towards civil war and derail its economy using foreign funds.

The MoS said, "People across the country are visiting Durga Puja pandals, but the 'prince' has fled abroad. Rahul Gandhi posted no photograph or message on social media about Durga Puja. He should have been at a Durga Puja pandal, but he left the country. He does not like the country's festivals. Even during Parliament sessions, he leaves the country. Their mental balance has been disturbed because they are out of power." Speaking about regime change, Seth said the country's people were united. He alleged that some people wanted to turn India into a country like France or Italy, but the country's youth understood what was happening. He further alleged that foreign funds had been used in an attempt to push India into civil war and derail its economy. Seth Calls Infiltrators Congress' Vote Bank