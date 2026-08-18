MoRTH Proposes 5-Year Age Extension For Cleaner Commercial Vehicles, Eases National Permit Rules
Experts welcome the move, saying it could boost cleaner commercial vehicles while reducing compliance hassles for fleet operators.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 10:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed extending the permissible age of battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based and natural gas-driven commercial vehicles by five years under the national permit system, in a move aimed at improving the economic viability of cleaner mobility.
The proposal is part of a draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, and also seeks to simplify the national permit process by allowing longer authorisation periods and shifting more documentation and payments online.
Cleaner vehicles could get longer operating life
The key change has been proposed under Rule 88 of the CMVR, which governs national permits and the age limits applicable to vehicles operating under the system.
Under the draft, the existing age limits would be extended by five years for battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based and natural gas-driven vehicles. This would effectively take the applicable limits from 12 years to 17 years and from 15 years to 20 years, depending on the category of vehicle.
The proposed extension would not apply to all commercial vehicles. It is specifically targeted at cleaner vehicles covered under Rule 88. The move comes as the government seeks to encourage the adoption of cleaner commercial vehicles, particularly in segments where high upfront costs remain a major barrier.
NITI Aayog's 2025 EV report noted that electric truck adoption remained limited, with 6,220 electric trucks sold in 2024, of which only 280 were above 3.5 tonnes. The report also identified high upfront costs and limited financing as key challenges for electric truck adoption.
A longer permissible operating period could therefore allow fleet operators to spread the cost of cleaner vehicles over a longer period and improve returns on their investment.
National permit authorisation could move to a five-year cycle
The draft also proposes changes to the way national permit authorisations are issued. Instead of requiring annual renewal, operators would be able to opt for authorisation for up to five years. The proposed fee would remain ₹16,500 per year, meaning a five-year authorisation would cost ₹82,500.
The ministry is also proposing to make the process more digital. Applications through Form 46 and authorisations through Form 47 would be processed electronically, while electronic payment receipts would also be recognised.
The changes are aimed at reducing repetitive paperwork and making it easier for commercial vehicle operators to manage permits for inter-state operations.
VAHAN to reduce paperwork
The draft places greater emphasis on the VAHAN database for registration and permit-related processes.
Information required in Forms 16, 46 and 48 could be automatically retrieved from VAHAN once relevant dealership or vehicle registration details are entered. Applicants would only need to provide information that is not already available on the portal.
The proposed integration could reduce duplication in documentation and make the permit process more seamless for vehicle owners and operators.
Temporary registration rules also proposed for change
The draft proposes changes to temporary registration provisions as well. A chassis without a body would receive temporary registration valid for six months from the date of issue. Where the chassis remains in a workshop beyond six months for body fitting, or due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the owner's control, the registering authority could extend the validity by 30 days at a time after an application and payment of the prescribed fee.
For fully built vehicles being converted into adapted vehicles or being registered in a state different from the state where the dealer is located, temporary registration would be valid for 45 days.
More details to be captured in registration and permit forms
The proposed amendments also seek additional information through registration and permit forms. Form 20 would require the vehicle owner's mobile number to be Aadhaar-linked and would capture the agreement number or loan account number for vehicles under hypothecation.
Form 48 would include details of the vehicle's registration certificate, insurance, pollution under control (PUC) and fitness certificate, along with pending challan history. Details of any national permit previously held by the vehicle would also be included.
Component manufacturers may get trade certificate framework
The draft also proposes bringing eligible automotive component manufacturers within the trade certificate framework under Rule 33.
The proposed definition covers manufacturers approved by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and involved in research and development for developing new products for the automotive industry.
The ministry has invited objections and suggestions on the draft for 30 days from the date the notification is made available to the public. The proposed changes will take effect only after the final rules are notified in the Gazette.
Experts welcome the move
Automotive expert Tutu Dhawan said the proposed extension could help commercial vehicle owners make fuller use of their investments while increasing the number of cleaner vehicles on the road.
“Once implemented, this rule will give owners and commercial users the ability to make full use of their investments, while leading to more cleaner vehicles on the road and a better environmental impact. It will also reduce the hassle of making taxation payments repeatedly each year,” Dhawan said.
Ayush Lohia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lohia Auto Industries, told ETV Bharat that the proposed changes could strengthen the economic case for cleaner commercial mobility.
“The proposed changes under Rule 88 are a positive step towards creating a more supportive ecosystem for cleaner commercial mobility in India. Extending the age limit for battery-operated, hydrogen and natural gas-based commercial vehicles can significantly improve their overall economic viability and give fleet operators greater confidence in making the transition to cleaner technologies,” Lohia said.
“For electric three-wheelers in particular, a longer operating window can help customers achieve better returns on their investments while supporting the country’s broader sustainability goals,” he added.
Lohia also welcomed the proposed digitisation of national permits, saying that longer permit validity and greater integration with VAHAN could make inter-state operations more efficient, particularly for small fleet owners and commercial operators.
“We believe such reforms, combined with continued investments in charging infrastructure, financing and after-sales support, can accelerate the adoption of electric commercial vehicles and contribute meaningfully to India’s transition towards cleaner and more efficient mobility,” he said.
Professor Bejon Kumar Misra, international consumer policy expert, also welcomed the proposal but stressed the need for uniform implementation across states.
“It is a great move to encourage use of green energy in commercial vehicles and, as a consumer, it provides better value for money. My only concern is that rules and regulations should be universal and applicable in all states in a uniform and standardised manner,” Misra said.
He also called for greater predictability in taxation and vehicle migration rules, arguing that consumers should not face additional financial burdens when vehicles move between states. “Rules and regulations should be predictable and non-discriminatory,” Misra said.