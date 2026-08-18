ETV Bharat / bharat

MoRTH Proposes 5-Year Age Extension For Cleaner Commercial Vehicles, Eases National Permit Rules

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed extending the permissible age of battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based and natural gas-driven commercial vehicles by five years under the national permit system, in a move aimed at improving the economic viability of cleaner mobility.

The proposal is part of a draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, and also seeks to simplify the national permit process by allowing longer authorisation periods and shifting more documentation and payments online.

Cleaner vehicles could get longer operating life

The key change has been proposed under Rule 88 of the CMVR, which governs national permits and the age limits applicable to vehicles operating under the system.

Under the draft, the existing age limits would be extended by five years for battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based and natural gas-driven vehicles. This would effectively take the applicable limits from 12 years to 17 years and from 15 years to 20 years, depending on the category of vehicle.

The proposed extension would not apply to all commercial vehicles. It is specifically targeted at cleaner vehicles covered under Rule 88. The move comes as the government seeks to encourage the adoption of cleaner commercial vehicles, particularly in segments where high upfront costs remain a major barrier.

NITI Aayog's 2025 EV report noted that electric truck adoption remained limited, with 6,220 electric trucks sold in 2024, of which only 280 were above 3.5 tonnes. The report also identified high upfront costs and limited financing as key challenges for electric truck adoption.

A longer permissible operating period could therefore allow fleet operators to spread the cost of cleaner vehicles over a longer period and improve returns on their investment.

National permit authorisation could move to a five-year cycle

The draft also proposes changes to the way national permit authorisations are issued. Instead of requiring annual renewal, operators would be able to opt for authorisation for up to five years. The proposed fee would remain ₹16,500 per year, meaning a five-year authorisation would cost ₹82,500.

The ministry is also proposing to make the process more digital. Applications through Form 46 and authorisations through Form 47 would be processed electronically, while electronic payment receipts would also be recognised.

The changes are aimed at reducing repetitive paperwork and making it easier for commercial vehicle operators to manage permits for inter-state operations.

VAHAN to reduce paperwork

The draft places greater emphasis on the VAHAN database for registration and permit-related processes.

Information required in Forms 16, 46 and 48 could be automatically retrieved from VAHAN once relevant dealership or vehicle registration details are entered. Applicants would only need to provide information that is not already available on the portal.

The proposed integration could reduce duplication in documentation and make the permit process more seamless for vehicle owners and operators.

Temporary registration rules also proposed for change

The draft proposes changes to temporary registration provisions as well. A chassis without a body would receive temporary registration valid for six months from the date of issue. Where the chassis remains in a workshop beyond six months for body fitting, or due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the owner's control, the registering authority could extend the validity by 30 days at a time after an application and payment of the prescribed fee.

For fully built vehicles being converted into adapted vehicles or being registered in a state different from the state where the dealer is located, temporary registration would be valid for 45 days.