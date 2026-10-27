ETV Bharat / bharat

MoRTH Introduces Concessional Local Pass For National Highway Users Living Near Fee Plazas

New Delhi: Residents living within 20 km of a National Highway toll plaza can now obtain an annual concessional local FASTag pass starting November 1, 2026, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said on Tuesday.

The annual fee for the concessional pass is Rs 1,500 for toll plazas outside municipal or local town limits, and Rs 3,000 for those within municipal limits, according to a notification by the ministry.

Under the new provision, eligible non-commercial vehicle owners with a valid and functional FASTag, residing within a 20 km range, can choose between the existing monthly pass and the concessional Local Pass for commuting through a specific fee plaza.

The pass will be valid only for that fee plaza and will not be transferable to any other plazas. Currently, eligible residents can obtain a monthly pass for Rs 360, amounting to Rs 4,320 annually.

The ministry further said that no such concessional local pass shall be issued for commuting on a national highway or expressway on which a fee is levied based on the closed user fee collection system. It will also not be issued where a service road or alternative road is available for use by commuters.