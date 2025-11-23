ETV Bharat / bharat

Wing Commander Namansh Syal Laid To Rest With Tears And Tributes

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer were flown back to India on a special aircraft.

Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To Sulur Air Base
Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal being kept at the Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 23, 2025 at 9:32 AM IST

Updated : November 23, 2025 at 8:14 PM IST

Kangra: The last rites of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically lost his life in a Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai Air Show, were performed on Sunday at his native village, Patialkar, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

The last rites were performed in accordance with all traditional practices, including the gun salute, procession, and wreath-laying ceremony. Wife of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, Wing Commander Afshan, saluted her husband as she bid farewell to him with tears in her eyes.

Upon the arrival of his body at Patialakad, the village reverberated with slogans of "Namash Amar Rahe" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." When the martyr's body arrived at his home, emotional scenes were witnessed as his teary-eyed mother's kept sobbing inconsolable. "My son in now came in a box, my lap is empty and my world has crashed," she said.

Syal's uncle, Madan Lal, recalled fond memories with his nephew. He said, "This is a profound personal loss for us and also a huge loss for the country. He was a brilliant mind and had topped his school."

The crash occurred on November 21, 2025, and Namansh's mortal remains were brought to his ancestral village, Patialkar, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, for the last rites. Namansh, a 34-year-old fighter pilot, was a dedicated officer and an outstanding athlete. Besides his parents, Syal was survived by his wife Afshan, also an IAF officer, their six-year-old daughter Aarya.

The Indian Air Force has expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Villagers, who gathered around to have a last look at Wing Commander Namansh Syal, expressed their grief over the loss of one of their gems.

Pankaj Chadha, who studied at the same schools as Wing Commander Syal, said, "I have also studied in the same school as Namansh, Sainik School Sujanpur Tira. We have lost one of our gems. He was the pride of our school. We will go to his native village, Patialkar. He made all of us very proud," Chadha said.

Former Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar also attended the funeral in Patialakad and paid floral tributes. He said, "The country has lost a courageous, dutiful, and patriotic pilot whose dedication will continue to inspire generations to come."

Local resident Sandeep Kumar said, "We are from the same village as Namansh, Patialkar. Everyone in our village is sad. He was like our younger brother. This should not have happened. We do not have words. We met him 3-4 months ago when he visited our village."

The Indian Air Force confirmed his demise after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. Earlier on Sunday, Wing Commander Namansh Syal's uncle, Madan Lal, recalled his childhood and mourned his demise. "He was my nephew. The whole village is mourning and waiting for his mortal remains to arrive. The last rites will be performed today. This is a huge loss for the nation. He had a sharp mind and stood first in school," the relative said.

