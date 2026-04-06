ETV Bharat / bharat

Mortal Remains Of Seafarer Killed In Strike Off Oman Coast Reach Mumbai

Mumbai: The mortal remains of 25-year-old seafarer Dixit Solanki, killed in a suspected drone boat attack off the Oman coast last month during the West Asia war, have reached Mumbai, the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) said on Monday.

Dixit’s father, Amratlal Solanki and sister Mitali Solanki received the remains at the cargo terminal of Mumbai airport on Sunday, a NUSI member said. The development came three days after Amratlal and Mitali approached the Bombay High Court, seeking directions to the Union government to bring Dixit's mortal remains.

Their petition sought directions to the Union Government to expedite the repatriation of the victim’s remains, claiming a lack of clarity from the authorities. Dixit Solanki was killed on March 4 when an explosive-laden drone boat struck the oil tanker MT MKD Vyom amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.