Mortal Remains Of Seafarer Killed In Strike Off Oman Coast Reach Mumbai
The development came three days after Amratlal and Mitali approached the Bombay High Court, seeking directions to the Union government to bring Dixit's mortal remains.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST
Mumbai: The mortal remains of 25-year-old seafarer Dixit Solanki, killed in a suspected drone boat attack off the Oman coast last month during the West Asia war, have reached Mumbai, the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) said on Monday.
Dixit’s father, Amratlal Solanki and sister Mitali Solanki received the remains at the cargo terminal of Mumbai airport on Sunday, a NUSI member said. The development came three days after Amratlal and Mitali approached the Bombay High Court, seeking directions to the Union government to bring Dixit's mortal remains.
Their petition sought directions to the Union Government to expedite the repatriation of the victim’s remains, claiming a lack of clarity from the authorities. Dixit Solanki was killed on March 4 when an explosive-laden drone boat struck the oil tanker MT MKD Vyom amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
He is reportedly the first Indian casualty of the maritime tensions in the region. The Solankis have demanded that all investigation and forensic records be shared with them. Their petition claimed that the family struggled to get clear answers despite writing several emails to the company that owned the vessel.
The family only received replies from the company stating that efforts are underway to recover and repatriate the mortal remains. The plea was filed against the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Directorate General of Shipping, and V Ships India Pvt Ltd, which manages the vessel MT MKD Vyom. (With PTI Inputs)
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