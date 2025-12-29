ETV Bharat / bharat

More Time For Industries: CPCB Extends Deadline To Register On New OCEMS Portal

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has given an additional time to industries across the country which are yet to register themselves on its new Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS) portal.

The extension of time has been given by the CPCB after it took note that several industries across the Northern region and other parts of India still have not started data transmission on its new OCEMS portal, defying its order.

Earlier in its order in October, the CPCB had asked all the industries to register themselves on the new OCEMS portal from the old one and transmit data through it. It had set a deadline of October 15 for industries in the Delhi-NCR to register on the new portal, while industries located in other areas of the country till November 15.

It then directed the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) to ensure strict adherence in this regard and initiate appropriate action against those industries which fail to register on the new portal within the given timeframe.

Notably, OCEMS plays a crucial role in pollution control by enabling continuous, real-time monitoring of emissions and effluents, ensuring transparency and minimizing data manipulation.

The OCEMS used by industries for the continuous monitoring of their air emissions and water effluent ensures compliance with environmental regulations. These systems transmit real-time data to relevant agencies, which gives alerts if pollution levels exceed established thresholds, thereby enabling timely corrective actions.

To monitor the release of pollutants through air emissions and effluent discharge from industries with significant pollution potential, the CPCB issued directives on February 2, 2014, under section 18(1) b of the Water and Air Acts to the SPCBs and PCCs. This was aimed at guiding the 17 categories, including pulp and paper, distillery, sugar, tanneries, power plants, cement, oil refineries, fertiliser, as well as common biomedical waste, to install online effluent quality and common emission monitoring systems.

The recent order issued by the CPCB, for the industries which did not register themselves on the new OCEMS portal, sets a deadline for such industries in Delhi-NCR till December 31 and the rest of the country till January 31.