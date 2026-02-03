More Than An Exhibition: How Tribal Arts Festival Seeks To Redefine Indigenous Art
The 12-day national festival is scheduled to take place from March 2 to 13 at the Travancore Palace here in the national capital.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: In a bid to promote India's tribal art, culture, and livelihood generation of tribal artists, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs will organise the maiden national-level Tribal Arts Festival, starting from March 2.
This national programme aims to unite master artists and emerging tribal creators from all over the country. It will showcase over 1,000 artworks, in addition to live cultural performances and painting demonstrations.
Referring to the upcoming Tribal Arts Festival, officials in the Ministry told ETV Bharat, "For the first time, the national level Tribal Arts Festival is being organised. This is scheduled to take place from March 2 to 13."
This event would help the artists to directly engage with the public, they said, adding that the entry for the public would be free based on registration, they said.
According to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the upcoming Tribal Arts Festival will bring together master artists and young tribal creators on one powerful platform. This would showcase the country's living heritage, stories, and creativity.
This national platform would be showcasing the living traditions and artistic heritage of tribal communities from across India, it said.
As per the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, more than 100 master artists from across the country would participate in this event. More than 1,000 artworks and over 30 artforms would be displayed.
During the 12-day event, multiple activities and diverse cultural exchanges will take place. The event will include live painting demonstrations, workshops and live cultural performances.
In addition to that, there would be tribal folk storytelling and panel discussions, as per the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Steps Taken To Market Tribal Products
The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has undertaken several measures to promote and market products made by tribal communities across the country. One of the key initiatives involves providing financial support to State Governments and TRIFED for organizing tribal festivals and exhibitions. These platforms enable tribal artists and artisans to display and sell their products.
The Ministry also extends financial assistance to TRIFED and State governments to facilitate the marketing of tribal products by empanelling tribal suppliers, including individual artisans, tribal Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and organisations, agencies, or NGOs working for the welfare of tribal communities.
In addition, TRIFED conducts Tribal Artisan Melas at the district and tehsil levels to reach artisans in remote and interior tribal regions. These melas serve as a direct sourcing mechanism, where tribal artisans are invited to designated exhibition spaces to present and sell their art and craft products.
Expert's Views
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Bikrant Tiwary, a tribal rights expert, said, "This is a positive and much-needed initiative.
Platforms like Tribes Art Fest 2026 do something important that often gets overlooked. They tell the country that tribal art is not craft from the margins, but living culture, design intelligence, and storytelling."
He said bringing master artists and young tribal creators to a national space like Delhi gives visibility, pride, and recognition that many artists rarely receive in their own lifetimes.
"When tribal art is seen, valued, and respected, it strengthens cultural identity and encourages younger generations to continue their traditions instead of abandoning them for survival jobs. But visibility alone is not enough," Dr Tiwary said.
The tribal eights expert further said, "If the goal is sustainable livelihoods, three things matter beyond the festival: First, fair and direct income. Artists should earn well, not just perform. Transparent pricing, direct payments, and protection from middlemen are critical. Second, long-term market linkages. After the festival ends, what's next? There should be support for e-commerce, design collaborations, bulk buyers, and institutional partnerships so artists have year-round income, not just one event."
He said the third is capacity building, as many talented artists lack support in branding, digital literacy, quality control, and understanding urban markets.
"Tribal art should not be replicated commercially without benefits reaching the original communities. In short, Tribes Art Fest is a strong cultural step," he added.