More Than An Exhibition: How Tribal Arts Festival Seeks To Redefine Indigenous Art

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In a bid to promote India's tribal art, culture, and livelihood generation of tribal artists, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs will organise the maiden national-level Tribal Arts Festival, starting from March 2.

The 12-day national festival is scheduled to take place from March 2 to 13 at the Travancore Palace here in the national capital.

This national programme aims to unite master artists and emerging tribal creators from all over the country. It will showcase over 1,000 artworks, in addition to live cultural performances and painting demonstrations.

Referring to the upcoming Tribal Arts Festival, officials in the Ministry told ETV Bharat, "For the first time, the national level Tribal Arts Festival is being organised. This is scheduled to take place from March 2 to 13."

This event would help the artists to directly engage with the public, they said, adding that the entry for the public would be free based on registration, they said.

According to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the upcoming Tribal Arts Festival will bring together master artists and young tribal creators on one powerful platform. This would showcase the country's living heritage, stories, and creativity.

This national platform would be showcasing the living traditions and artistic heritage of tribal communities from across India, it said.

As per the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, more than 100 master artists from across the country would participate in this event. More than 1,000 artworks and over 30 artforms would be displayed.

During the 12-day event, multiple activities and diverse cultural exchanges will take place. The event will include live painting demonstrations, workshops and live cultural performances.

In addition to that, there would be tribal folk storytelling and panel discussions, as per the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.