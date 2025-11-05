ETV Bharat / bharat

3.75 Crore Voters Set To Decide Fate of 1314 Candidates In First Phase Of Bihar Polls Tomorrow

Polling officers check documents at distribution centre before they leave for Bihar assembly election duty, in Patna on Tuesday ( ANI )

Patna: As a hush fell on 121 Assembly constituencies spread across 18 districts, which will go to polls in the first phase on Thursday (November 6), the Assembly election campaign’s cacophony shifted towards the second phase in which 122 seats in 20 districts will go to polls on November 11.

Patna, Nalanda, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Bhojpur, Buxar, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Madhepura, Khagaria, Munger, Begusarai, Saran, Siwan, and Gopalganj districts are going to the polls in the first phase.

The candidates and the electorate

Altogether 1314 candidates now wait for their fate to be decided by 3.75 crore voters in the first phase of polls. There are around 1.98 crore male and 1.77 crore female voters. These include 7.38 lakh youths, who will get the first opportunity to exercise the right to franchise. There are 758 third gender voters as well. There are 45,341 polling booths to cater to them.

As per institutions like Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which have analysed the affidavits of the candidates of the first phase, 32 per cent of them are facing criminal cases. A majority of the candidates of the NDA and INDIA are crorepatis.

The Muzaffarpur and Kurhani (Muzaffarpur district) seats have the maximum number of contestants at 20 each, while Bhore (Gopalganj), Parbatta (Khagaria), and Alauli (Khagaria) constituencies have the lowest number of candidates at five each.

Poll timings and security arrangements

Voting in five Assembly seats in the first phase, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Mahisi in Saharsa district, Tarapur, Munger, and Jamalpur in Munger district, as well as 56 booths in Suryagarha constituency, will end at 5pm – one hour earlier than other constituencies due to concerns about the law and order situation. The normal polling time for all other constituencies and booths is 7am to 6pm.

“Extensive security arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair voting. Apart from the state police personnel, 1650 companies of central paramilitary forces have also been deployed. All polling booths would be monitored through CCTV cameras. Control rooms in the concerned districts will also keep a watch on polling,” Bihar director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said.

The DGP added that the voters could be informed about malpractices on Dial 112, the phone numbers of the concerned police stations and superintendents of police, which were widely publicised, and were in the public domain.

NDA vs INDIA