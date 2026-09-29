ETV Bharat / bharat

More Than 115 Airlines, 55 Countries To Take Part In Delhi Aviation Summit In March

New Delhi: More than 115 leading airlines and representatives from over 55 countries are expected to participate in Routes Asia 2027, to be held in the national capital in March.

Routes Asia 2027, scheduled from March 16 to 18, will bring together decision-makers from airlines, airports, destinations and aviation stakeholders that are invested in the future of Asia Pacific's air connectivity.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser event for Routes Asia 2027, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said it is a very important global aviation event, especially at a time when the world is trying to connect with each other.

"India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market, and we aspire to become the third-largest aviation market globally. For that, connectivity is very important," he said. Naidu said the event will provide a significant boost to India's regional as well as international connectivity.

He informed that more than 115 leading airlines, representatives from 55 plus countries, and over 2,500 face-to-face meetings are expected to come together at Routes Asia 2027.

"These are more than events. They are signals. They tell the world that Bharat does not want to merely be the largest aviation market, but Bharat wants to be a partner in shaping the aviation of Asia and beyond," the minister said. He said the government is on a mission to establish India as the world's third-largest aviation market in the world.