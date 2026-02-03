ETV Bharat / bharat

What Sort Of Fun?: Mahua Moitra Asks For Answers After More Mentions Of Union Minister Puri In Epstein Files

In a post on X, Moitra wrote, “ Epstein used Reid Hoffman as bait to lure him to island in Dec 2014 says @elonmusk. Modiji’s Minister spoke to Epstein about same Reid, same “exotic island” also in Dec ‘14. What sort of “fun” was he asking Epstein to have? Emails below. Answers?”

The "Epstein Files" are a massive collection of US Department of Justice (DOJ) and court documents detailing the professional, social, and financial networks of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

New Delhi: Commenting on the multiple mentions of Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the recently released Epstein Files, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday demanded ‘answers’ to the latest revelations.

The TMC MP also shared an image referring to a December 2014 email communication between Puri and Jeffrey Epstein, released as part of the Epstein Files, in which Puri acknowledged speaking to Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn.

One of the most frequently appearing names in the files released by the US Department of Justice, Hoffman is a central figure due to his extensive professional and networking ties to Epstein between 2013 and 2017. Elon Musk, owner of another social media giant, X, in a spat of words, had on Monday alleged that Hoffman had used him as bait to lure him to the notorious island in December 2014, which he claimed to have declined.

Puri's name first surfaced in the released documents on November 12, 2025, during a preliminary release of emails by the U.S. House Oversight Committee. The mention appeared in a September 2014 email from Jeffrey Epstein to former White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler, where Epstein listed "Hardeep Puree (India) (sic)" among international figures he was inviting to events during the UN General Assembly.

The BJP had then maintained the allegations as random name-dropping, as Puri had been India’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, and had “ZERO reference to supplying girls to anyone.” The January 30 release files have more extensive communications with an email to the LinkedIn founder dating back to June 2014.

Puri did not hold any public office during the period covered by the Epstein releases. After retiring from the Indian Foreign Service in February 2013, he was working in New York for the International Peace Institute, a think-tank. He joined the BJP in 2014 and was appointed a minister in Narendra Modi’s government in September 2017. There is no official response to the mentions of Puri’s name in the latest release of the files.