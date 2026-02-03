ETV Bharat / bharat

More African Cheetahs To Arrive This July, This Time To Face Tigers In Madhya Pradesh's Nauradehi

Cheetah being quarantined in Botswana before being sent to India in 2025 ( IANS )

Sagar: Preparations are in full swing to introduce African Cheetahs in their third 'home' in India, all in Madhya Pradesh. After Kuno and Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuaries, cheetahs that are scheduled for arrival in July, will be housed in Nauradehi.

Their arrival is eagerly anticipated by wildlife enthusiasts, experts, and scientists, because, for the first time, cheetahs will be placed alongside tigers. How they manage to survive and thrive in this environment will be the subject of research and study.

After being introduced to Kuno in Sheopur and Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur, experts gave the green light for settling cheetahs in Nauradehi last May. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced in a recent Cabinet meeting that these cheetahs will be released in Nauradehi in July.

Experts from the Cheetah Project and the State Forest Research Institute will monitor the interaction between tigers and cheetahs at Nauradehi. Coexistence is a vast area of ​​research in both social sciences and biology.

In zoology and wildlife studies, coexistence refers to the peaceful existence of different species in the same forest without conflict. This is especially relevant for carnivorous animals that prefer similar prey and establish their own territories, as conflicts often arise between them because of this.

Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer A A Ansari said, "Nauradehi is a suitable habitat for cheetahs. There are open grasslands here, as well as sufficient numbers of chinkara, blackbuck, and spotted deer to hunt, all of whose numbers is increasing rapidly. So, Nauradehi is good in terms of both habitat and food availability."

He continued, "However, the cheetahs will have to coexist with a large number of predators like wolves, leopards, and tigers. It will be interesting to see how this pans out. So far, cheetahs have been introduced in Kuno and Gandhi Sagar, but none of them have resident tiger populations. Since tigers are already present in Nauradehi, it will be a major subject of study to understand the relationship between the two species."