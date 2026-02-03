More African Cheetahs To Arrive This July, This Time To Face Tigers In Madhya Pradesh's Nauradehi
Event eagerly anticipated by wildlife enthusiasts, experts, and scientists, who will study if the cheetahs survive and thrive alongside the tigers.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Sagar: Preparations are in full swing to introduce African Cheetahs in their third 'home' in India, all in Madhya Pradesh. After Kuno and Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuaries, cheetahs that are scheduled for arrival in July, will be housed in Nauradehi.
Their arrival is eagerly anticipated by wildlife enthusiasts, experts, and scientists, because, for the first time, cheetahs will be placed alongside tigers. How they manage to survive and thrive in this environment will be the subject of research and study.
After being introduced to Kuno in Sheopur and Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur, experts gave the green light for settling cheetahs in Nauradehi last May. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced in a recent Cabinet meeting that these cheetahs will be released in Nauradehi in July.
Experts from the Cheetah Project and the State Forest Research Institute will monitor the interaction between tigers and cheetahs at Nauradehi. Coexistence is a vast area of research in both social sciences and biology.
In zoology and wildlife studies, coexistence refers to the peaceful existence of different species in the same forest without conflict. This is especially relevant for carnivorous animals that prefer similar prey and establish their own territories, as conflicts often arise between them because of this.
Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer A A Ansari said, "Nauradehi is a suitable habitat for cheetahs. There are open grasslands here, as well as sufficient numbers of chinkara, blackbuck, and spotted deer to hunt, all of whose numbers is increasing rapidly. So, Nauradehi is good in terms of both habitat and food availability."
He continued, "However, the cheetahs will have to coexist with a large number of predators like wolves, leopards, and tigers. It will be interesting to see how this pans out. So far, cheetahs have been introduced in Kuno and Gandhi Sagar, but none of them have resident tiger populations. Since tigers are already present in Nauradehi, it will be a major subject of study to understand the relationship between the two species."
A Test Of Survival At Nauradehi
Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said, "Cheetahs are arriving at the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, where new challenges await. The displacement of villagers is a major problem, but it will be interesting to see how Nauradehi will present challenges from both leopards and tigers. Both Kuno and Gandhi Sagar have leopards, but here, cheetahs will also face tigers, a new challenge for them."
He added, "However, this doesn't seem to be a serious issue, because lions, leopards, and cheetahs also coexist in Africa. Here, we hope that if they are protected from external encroachment and poaching, the principle of survival of the fittest will apply, although the possibility of a fight for territory between tigers and cheetahs will remain."
Zoologist Manish Jain said, "This is a kind of grand experiment, because in comparison to the tiger, the cheetah is a small cat. Where tigers live, leopards and cheetahs find it difficult to survive. Moreover, the cheetahs are being brought from Africa, where there are vast grasslands spanning many square kilometres. Nauradehi too has large grasslands and hills, but there already are 25-30 tigers there."
He explained, "Both species hunt similar prey. Tigers and cheetahs prefer medium and small-sized prey, leading to a possibility of conflict between the two over prey and territory. Tigers don't spare cheetah cubs either. It will be a huge challenge for the cheetahs to protect their cubs from tigers, and to hunt successfully."
He added, "As far as Nauradehi is concerned, a tiger reserve has been created by combining two wildlife sanctuaries (Bandhavgarh and Panna). Its area is vast, which is good for the survival of cheetahs. If both cheetahs and tigers find sufficient prey in their respective territories, then the cheetahs will thrive."