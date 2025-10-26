Month After Karur Stampede, Actor Vijay To Meet Grieving Families Privately In Mamallapuram
Actor-politician Vijay will personally offer condolences and support at a private, closed-door gathering in Mamallapuram after police denied permission for the meeting in Karur.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST
Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay will meet the families of the Karur stampede victims at a private hotel in Mamallapuram near Chennai on Monday, a month after the tragic incident, party sources said.
The event has been arranged by Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), after the Tamil Nadu Police denied permission for his in-person meeting with the bereaved families in Karur due to security reasons.
The party has also booked 50 rooms to enable him to personally meet the families and convey his condolences. But neither media personnel nor party members will be allowed at the private event.
“They have arranged a bus for us to reach the venue. Many of us are going,” one of the victims’ family members told the media in Karur.
Earlier, Vijay reached out to the families through video calls, during which he expressed deep sympathy and assured the families of assistance. The actor had announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each victim’s family a day after the incident.
The September 27 tragedy claimed 41 lives and left over a hundred injured, causing ripples in Tamil Nadu’s political circles ahead of next year’s elections.
Meanwhile, the CBI has re-registered the Karur stampede case FIR and has started the investigation, which was originally under the state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).
