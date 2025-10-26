ETV Bharat / bharat

Month After Karur Stampede, Actor Vijay To Meet Grieving Families Privately In Mamallapuram

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay will meet the families of the Karur stampede victims at a private hotel in Mamallapuram near Chennai on Monday, a month after the tragic incident, party sources said.

The event has been arranged by Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), after the Tamil Nadu Police denied permission for his in-person meeting with the bereaved families in Karur due to security reasons.

The party has also booked 50 rooms to enable him to personally meet the families and convey his condolences. But neither media personnel nor party members will be allowed at the private event.

“They have arranged a bus for us to reach the venue. Many of us are going,” one of the victims’ family members told the media in Karur.